Maroons arrest skid in time for Final Four

MANILA, Philippines -- The rough three-game stretch by the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons will prepare them for the Final Four, head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

UP arrested a two-game losing streak against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Saturday, 86-78.

However, they had to dig deep and thwart a gutsy performance by the Tamaraws, who were fighting for their season.

After the game, Monteverde said he believes that their three-game period will help them in the long run.

“Sa isang team pag nagdaan ka sa ganong sitwasyon like losing two games, then having this kind of game na haharapin mo, nakita natin you know that everybody’s really fighting hard and trying to overcome whatever comes our way this game,” he told reporters.

“As I said, this gets us ready kung ano man yung haharapin namin towards the end of the season and syempre, pag dumadaan ka sa mga ganong pagsubok, minsan syempre, kahit naman sa buhay ganon din,” he added.

“Whatever circumstance basta lumaban lang. May mangyayari pa ring maganda para sayo.”

The Fighting Maroons led by as much as 16 points, 46-62, in the third quarter on Saturday. However, FEU charged back and cut the lead to three, 75-78.

Big shots by JD Cagulangan, though, helped UP keep its distance, and the star guard's step-back triple iced the game.

Monteverde said that with FEU’s strong play and their adjustments challenged the team to be consistent down the stretch.

“Sa mga pinapractice namin araw araw matatranslate during game time and although, you know, part of it pag nasa game ka na, marami nang sitwasyon na pwedeng mangyari, adjusting from it,” he stressed.

“Para sa akin malaking bagay yung growth namin as a team.”

UP will hold a twice-to-beat advantage and will face the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers in the Final Four.

UST secured the third seed on Saturday after pulling away in the second half against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 75-49.