^

Sports

Pagdanganan misses Top 10 bid after 70; Hoey slips despite 69

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 12:57pm
Pagdanganan misses Top 10 bid after 70; Hoey slips despite 69
Bianca Pagdanganan
Released

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan stayed solid for the second straight day but despite a 70, she narrowly missed a Top 10 spot, settling for a tie for 11th in the Lotte Championship won by A.Lim Kim in wire-to-wire fashion in Hawaii on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

After a sizzling 67 in the third round vaulted her into contention, Pagdanganan was primed to make a final-day push at the Hoakalei Country Club on Saturday. A birdie on the seventh hole briefly ignited hopes for a stellar closing stretch, but she couldn’t fully capitalize on her opportunities on the back nine.

Instead, she posted a pair 35s to finish the 72-hole $3-million championship at nine-under 279.

The ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan shared 11th place with last year’s winner Grace Kim, who closed with a 71, and two others. Each player earned $52,713, roughly P3 million.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipina Clariss Guce faced a tougher finish, carding a 77 to end in a tie for 64th at six-over 294.

Kim secured the victory with a final-round 68 to finish at 270, claiming her second major title since her 2020 US Women’s Open win.

Russian Nataliya Guseva came in second with a 69 for a 272, while Auston Kim took third place with a 67 for 273.

In Mexico, fellow Filipino Rico Hoey got off to a scorching start at the World Wide Technology Championship, notching three birdies in his first four holes. But he couldn’t maintain that momentum, finishing with a 69, which included three birdies and three bogeys on the back nine.

Hoey dropped six spots to share 21st place at 10-under 206 at El Cardonal at Diamante.

American Justin Lower surged to the top with a brilliant 63, joining Carson Young and Nico Echavarria at 200 after rounds of 67 and 68, respectively.

After co-leading in the first round with a 67, Hoey has been battling to stay within reach of the leaders, his performance highlighted by brilliant moments and steady resilience.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF

RICO HOEY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tamaraws fuel UAAP semis drive at expense of Blue Eagles

Tamaraws fuel UAAP semis drive at expense of Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws boosted their Final Four hopes in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws send Eagles on brink of elimination

Tamaraws send Eagles on brink of elimination

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Far Eastern U kept its Final Four hopes alive with a huge 65-54 win over Ateneo in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
UE to appeal looming suspension on Momowei

UE to appeal looming suspension on Momowei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The University of the East Red Warriors will appeal the one-game suspension expected to be handed to big man Precious Momowei,...
Sports
fbtw
New Benilde recruit SJ Moore to strut stuff in Pinoyliga 'NEXT MAN cUP'

New Benilde recruit SJ Moore to strut stuff in Pinoyliga 'NEXT MAN cUP'

21 hours ago
The stage is set for powerhouse teams College of St. Benilde and De La Salle University to test their new recruits in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers keep Warriors at bay to solidify hold on 4th place

Tigers keep Warriors at bay to solidify hold on 4th place

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers tightened their grip on the fourth spot of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tigers retain focus amid physical game vs Red Warriors

Tigers retain focus amid physical game vs Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Despite figuring in a physical battle against the University of the East Red Warriors on Wednesday evening, the University...
Sports
fbtw
NBA: Jazz get second win despite big night for Wemby

NBA: Jazz get second win despite big night for Wemby

4 hours ago
Collin Sexton scored 23 points and Lauri Markkanen added 20 as the Utah Jazz held off San Antonio 111-110 on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Grizzlies guard Morant on week to week status with sore hip

Grizzlies guard Morant on week to week status with sore hip

5 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been placed on a week-to-week status with a right hip injury, the NBA club announced...
Sports
fbtw
Sweeter the 10th time around

Sweeter the 10th time around

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The TNT dugout overflowed with joy and gratitude, spilled beer and electrolyte drinks and unlit victory cigars after completing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with