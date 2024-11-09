Generals subdue Chiefs to stay in hunt for 1st ever NCAA semis berth

Games Sunday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

12 p.m. - Mapua vs CSB

2:30 p.m . - San Beda vs Letran



MANILA, Philippines — Emilio Aguinaldo College had been three victories away from making NCAA history.

Make it two.

Showing incredible grit, the determined Generals turned back the Arellano University Chiefs, 69-59, Saturday to remain in the hunt for that breakthrough Final Four stint in Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The win repositioned EAC back inside the magic four alongside Lyceum of the Philippines University with even 8-8 records.

Interestingly, the Generals will battle the Pirates Tuesday in what could make or break the former’s dream of claiming a historic semis appearance since joining the grand old league 15 years ago.

That is one of the two wins EAC would need to make it a reality.

It plays Jose Rizal University Friday in another must-win game.

“It’s a do-or-die game,” said EAC coach Jerson Cabiltes. “Definitely, if ever we’re gonna enter to the Final Four, we got to breathe on our own and we need to win that game.”

The Chiefs fell to 6-10 and were eliminated from contention.

Earlier, San Sebastian College also neutralized University of Perpetual Help’s Final Four chances with an 83-72 victory, the former’s fifth against 11 setbacks.

The Stags rained a total of 12 threes that sent the Altas skidding to 6-11 and out of the hunt.





The scores:

First Game

San Sebastian 83 – Felebrico 18, R. Gabat 15, Escobido 14, Are 12, L. Gabat 4, Aguilar 3, Pascual 3, Cruz 3, Ramilo 3, Velasco 2, Lintol 2, Suico 2, Ricio 2, Maliwat 0, Barroga 0.

UPHSD 72 – Pagaran 16, Gojo Cruz 14, Montemayor 10, Manuel 8, Pizarro 8, Abis 7, Boral 5, Gelsano 2, Nuñez 1, Sevilla 1, Thompson 0, Danag 0

Quarterscores: 16-24; 41-31; 63-52; 83-72.



Second Game

EAC 69 – Pagsanjan 17, Gurtiza 13, Loristo 10, Jacob 9, Oftana 5, Ochavo 4, Lucero 4, Quinal 3, Bagay 2, Luciano 2, Umpad 0, Doromal 0, Bacud 0.

AU 59 – Ongotan 14, Valencia 13, Borromeo 11, Hernal 6, Geronimo 5, Capulong 5, Vinoya 5, Camay 0, Abiera 0, Acop 0, Libang 0, Miller 0.

Quarterscores: 21-18; 34-33; 52-50; 69-59.