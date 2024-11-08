Governorâ€™s Cup junior tennis tilt fires off in Pagadian

Governor’s Cup junior tennis tilt fires off in Pagadian

MANILA, Philippines -- Junior tennis is in full swing as fierce and spirited matches unfold across various age categories in the Governor’s Cup National Championships at the DAO Sports Complex in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The five-day tournament, which kicked off Thursday, features nearly 150 young talents competing for top honors and ranking points in this Group 2 event presented by Dunlop.

Leading the charge in the girls’ 18-and-under division are top seed Sanschena Francisco, Anna Ragpala, Vienna Cagas and Ayl Gonzaga, while Vinz Bering, Pete Bandala, Al Rashid Arasad, and Khair Patron are among the top contenders in the boys’ premier side.

Bandala also heads the boys' 16-and-U division of the tournament sponsored by Gov. Victor Yu and Vice Gov. Roy Lariosa, joined by strong challengers Deem Lanticse, Krisnel Batilo and Earl Albaño.

With a full 32-player lineup, the boys' 14-and-U category highlights the incredible enthusiasm of young athletes from Pagadian and nearby areas, all eager to showcase their skills in the event, part of the nationwide talent search initiative by Palawan Pawnshop, led by president/CEO Bobby Castro, aiming to discover and nurture future tennis stars.

Following the Governor’s Cup, the PPS-PEPP circuit will continue with a stop in Dipolog City from Nov. 14 to 18 in Zamboanga del Norte, where another competitive field is anticipated. For details and listup, contact tournament director and PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development head Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Top players like Prince Centino, Yvan Madrona, Mikael Cuasito and Lanticse are poised to make their mark, but a roster of challengers, including Arch Valencia, Reid Revil, Jayson Pañares, and Batilo, are prepared to step up and seize the 14-and-U title.

In the girls’ 14-and-U division, Gonzaga is the player to watch, aiming for a two-title feat as she competes in multiple categories in the tournament, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf & Sports, which showcases an impressive lineup across all age groups.

The girls’ 12-and-U division is set for a tight competition among Bless Labadiso, Aizelle Libonfacil, Frances Rigodon, and Keuzaifah Ordiz, while Centino, Matt Magallanes, Romuel Buhat, and Madrona stand out in the boys’ class. The 10-and-under unisex division will see Zakari Obenza and Buhat gearing up for a potential title clash.