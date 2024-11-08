Clarin's evolution to 2-way star helps Lady Bulldogs sustain remarkable run

MANILA, Philippines -- National University head coach Aris Dimaunahan voiced joy with the growth and maturity of the play of star Camille Clarin, who has been leading the Lady Bulldogs to a perfect start in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament.

Clarin is the leading force behind NU’s 11-0 start in the tourney. She is currently averaging 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Against defending champions and tormentors University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses on Wednesday, the 23-year-old cager had 21 points, 18 coming in the first half, to go with seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

After Wednesday’s game, Dimaunahan said that he is happy with Clarin’s evolution as a two-way player.

“Not just the CC before, na just catching and shooting threes. Now, almost everything she does… [even] defense. I'm proud of her because she always tells me that she's going to guard the best player of the opponent. Regardless kung sino kalaban namin,” he told reporters.

“That is a testament of her belief sa sarili niya and sa responsibility na meron in trying to limit the best player of the opponent in any school. That's why I'm happy for CC now,” he added.

But aside from Clarin’s defensive improvement, the offensive bag of the guard also became deeper.

“She's scoring layups as well, pull-ups. Everything is going for her up to this moment. I just hope that she continues to grow and help our team moving forward, and our younger players to follow her lead,” Dimaunahan stressed.

Clarin, for her part, said that she is just “taking a big responsibility in being the captain.”

“I know a lot of these girls look up to me. Not necessarily to score, but just to lead the team, to keep us level-headed the whole game. I take that responsibility very highly,” she said.

“I know that even if I'm struggling, they have my back. I've got to make sure I do that for them as well,” she added.

The Lady Bulldogs, who saw their seven-year championship reign snapped by UST last season, are on track to have a season sweep, but have three more elimination games to go.

And with an undefeated run thus far, Clarin said that the squad still has a lot of work to do.

“It feels good to know that the work we've been putting in is producing results, but it just means that we have to keep working harder,” she underscored.

“All these wins don't mean anything if we don't get the next one. We're just staying in the moment and continuing to work.”