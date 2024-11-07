Giants lined up for Coms Cup

With no height restriction for imports, the coming PBA Commissioner’s Cup will be a playground for giants but tried-and-tested veterans Justin Brownlee and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, both under 6-6, are likely to be back even if they’re undersized. Blackwater’s returning import George King, who’s 6-4 1/2, flew in last Monday morning and he’s not worried about matching up against towering opposition.

Already in town are Converge’s 6-9 Cheick Diallo, Magnolia’s 6-8 Ricardo Ratliffe and Phoenix’ 6-10 Donovan Smith. NorthPort’s 6-11 Kavell Bigby-Williams is expected in the middle of this month. NLEX recently announced the signing of 6-11 Ed Davis who’s arriving next week. Meralco is considering to enlist 6-11 naturalized player Ange Kouame who’s playing for the Bolts in EASL while negotiations are ongoing with other candidates. Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said the choice is down to two options and a decision will be made this week. Terrafirma hasn’t decided on its import.

San Miguel Beer may stick with 6-10 Quincy Miller who’s in the Beermen roster for EASL. Miller, 31, previously suited up for Converge and TNT in the PBA. He was Denver’s second-round pick in the 2012 NBA draft and played for the Nuggets, Sacramento and Detroit in three seasons. San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent said he’s waiting for the latest status report on Bennie Boatwright’s availability from injury. Ginebra could go with Brownlee, who’s 6-4 5/8, and TNT with Hollis-Jefferson, who’s 6-5 5/8.

Diallo, 28, is from Mali and went to the NCAA Elite Eight in his only season at the University of Kansas in 2016. He was the LA Clippers’ second-round pick that year. Diallo played for New Orleans, Phoenix and Detroit in five NBA seasons, averaging 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 183 games, including three starts while shooting .596 from the field and .774 from the line. A two-time LeBron James Skills Academy camper, he earned an estimated $5.2 million in the NBA. Diallo has played in Russia, Puerto Rico and two seasons in Japan.