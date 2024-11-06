Tropang Giga pummel Gin Kings in Game 5, on cusp of PBA title

MANILA, Philippines -- One win away from the throne.

The TNT Tropang Giga inched closer to a PBA Governors’ Cup championship repeat after obliterating Barangay Ginebra, 99-72, in Game 5 of their finals series Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After losing two straight games, TNT uncorked a huge second quarter to break the game wide open and never looked back, thanks to a strong defense.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, while RR Pogoy had 16 markers and three boards on 5-of-8 shooting, including three 3-pointers.

With the Tropang Giga holding a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 26-20, they blasted the Gin Kings with a 21-5 run capped by an and-one play by Jayson Castro to erect a 22-point upper hand, 47-25.

Ginebra tried to claw back, cutting the lead to 18, 56-38, in the third quarter following a trey by Stephen Holt.

A 23-10 blitz capped by a late triple by Pogoy pushed the lead to 31, 79-48, heading into the final frame.

The lead grew to as much as 36 points, 84-48, after a 4-pointer by Pogoy as TNT breezed through to the final buzzer.

Calvin Oftana added 15 markers and eight boards for TNT, which shot 47.4% from the field. Kelly Williams and Castro chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

Scottie Thompson and LA Tenorio paced Ginebra with 13 points each, while Holt had 10.

Brownlee was kept to just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting, to go with 10 rebounds and three assists.

Ginebra shot just 24-of-75 from the field, good for 32% shooting. They also had 43 rebounds compared to TNT’s 53, and had 15 assists compared to 21 by the Tropang Giga.

TNT also shot 11-of-25 from the 3-point territory, good for 44%, compared to Ginebra’s 7-of-29 clip.

The defending champions will try to take home the crown on Friday, November 8, 7:30 p.m. at the same venue.