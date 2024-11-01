Top Filipina golfers seek glory in LPGA of Taiwan Tour

MANILA, Philippines — Top players from the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) are fully prepared to compete in the 2024 Party Golfers Ladies Open, scheduled for November 13-15, aiming to make a powerful impact and are determined to claim a prestigious victory on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour.

The 54-hole championship will take place at the Lily Golf and Country Club in Hsinchu County, where the Filipina contingent is poised to face a formidable international field. With eyes on the prize and the hunger for a second victory, these LPGT standouts are ready to bring their best against elite opponents.

Leading the contingent is Pauline del Rosario, whose experience and fierce competitiveness will be vital in tackling the challenging par-72 layout. The Epson Tour campaigner is no stranger to Taiwan courses, having marked her rookie pro campaign with a victory in the TLPGA and Royal Open at the Royal KuanHsi Golf Club in 2017, becoming the first Filipina to win on the lucrative circuit.

Del Rosario is expected to be a force in the title hunt, but she is not alone in her quest. She’ll be joined by seasoned competitors Princess Superal, Daniella Uy, Florence Bisera, Marvi Monsalve, Mafy Singson, Chanelle Avaricio, Chihiro Ikeda, Mikha Fortuna and Harmie Constantino, each driven by the shared goal of securing a historic win for the Philippines.

The Filipina golfers know that a strong start will be essential for gaining momentum and confidence in this prestigious tournament. With a prize fund boosted to NT$5 million, an increase of NT$1 million from last year, the stakes are high, and so are the expectations.

Against a deep field, including defending champion Ling Jie Chen, Thai standout PK Kongkraphan, Japan's Yuna Arakawa, and local favorites like TLPGA Order of Merit No. 2 Yu Ju Chen, the LPGT contingent must bring both precision and resilience to thrive.

Joining the LPGT’s roster are talented players Laurea and Lia Duque, Jiwon Lee, and amateur sisters Mona and Lisa Sarines, adding depth to the Filipino lineup.

Buoyed by a successful LPGT season, where Constantino emerged as the Order of Merit winner with four leg victories, the Filipina golfers, whose campaign is sanctioned by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., enter Taiwan with renewed confidence. Constantino, reflecting on her LPGT achievements, expressed excitement for the challenge ahead while acknowledging the need to further refine her swing.

The entire team shares her optimism and commitment, with each player eager to rise above the competition and bring pride to Philippine golf.

As the countdown begins, the LPGT stars are rallying to prove their mettle, showcase their skills, and possibly secure another victory for Philippine golf.