^

Sports

Racela cites Falcons' persistence

Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 6:16pm
Racela cites Falcons' persistence
University of the East's Precious Momowei is being hounded by Adamson defenders during their game last Wednesday, October 30.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson Falcons head coach Nash Racela tipped his hat to his players for keeping their heads up despite a five-game losing skid in the second round of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

The Falcons returned the win column after grinding out a 45-37 win over the University of the East on Wednesday, October 30. 

This was payback for the Falcons, whose slump began thanks to a game-winner by UE’s Wello Lingolingo in their previous matchup.

After the game, Racela lauded his players for fighting through obstacles.

“Maganda sa mga players namin, tuloy-tuloy lang. Kahit hindi mo minsan makikita ‘yung mukha because of what we went through, pinilit naman nila. Like Matty [Erolon,] he missed the last game, [Mario] Barasi he missed the last game,” Racela said.

It was a confidence-boosting win for the Falcons, who raised their hopes of making the Final Four. They are currently holding the fifth spot with a 4-7 record behind the 5-6 University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers. 

“In reality, we tried avoiding talking about the Final Four. I'm sure it's always in the back of their minds. But sometimes if you put pressure on yourselves, that's where the struggle happens. Like AJ [Fransman] said, we just want to take it a game at a time,” he said.

The tactician credited their efforts on the team defense by limiting UE’s key players, as well as clamping down the outside shooting of the Red Warriors.

“It's good that we were able to get it today. I think our defense really was commendable. I was looking at the stats, we were able to limit [Wello] Lingolingo, Maga, and Galang when I looked at their 3-point numbers, I was surprised that they only made a three,” Racela said. 

“So ‘yun lang, that's something that we always preach. You Improve yourself, acknowledge mistakes, and understand how you can correct them. Eventually, things will fall into it’s proper place,” he added.

The Falcons now look forward to bringing back their winning momentum when they face National University Bulldogs on November 10 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum after a long break. — Brent Sagre, intern

vuukle comment

ADAMSON

FALCONS

NASH RACELA

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hollis-Jefferson drops 37 points as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Gin Kings

Hollis-Jefferson drops 37 points as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson erupted for 37 points to aid the TNT Tropang Giga to a 96-84 win over Barangay Ginebra for a 2-0 lead...
Sports
fbtw
Durham calls it a career

Durham calls it a career

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
PBA fans have seen the last of one of the most dominant imports of recent years, Allen Durham of Meralco.
Sports
fbtw
Pacers hold off Celtics in OT; Cavs rout Lakers in James family return

Pacers hold off Celtics in OT; Cavs rout Lakers in James family return

8 hours ago
Pascal Siakam drilled the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime as the Indiana Pacers beat Boston, 135-132, handing the NBA champion...
Sports
fbtw
Seething rivalry

Seething rivalry

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
The raging rivalry between TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee is the underlying...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons disarm Warriors

Falcons disarm Warriors

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Adamson got a shot in the arm with a gutsy 45-37 win over University of the East to stay in the thick of the Final Four race...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose share scariest experiences
play

Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose share scariest experiences

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and girlfriend Chloe San Jose shared their scariest experiences in life.
Sports
fbtw
Reigning MVPs Quiambao, dela Rosa get UAAP Player of the Week nods

Reigning MVPs Quiambao, dela Rosa get UAAP Player of the Week nods

4 hours ago
The reigning UAAP Most Valuable Players took center stage as expected in the UAAP Season 87 men's and women’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers star Ohtani 'honored' by maiden World Series win

Dodgers star Ohtani 'honored' by maiden World Series win

5 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani said he was "honored" to have sealed his first World Series title after the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory over...
Sports
fbtw
Yankees manager says Dodgers defeat will 'sting forever'

Yankees manager says Dodgers defeat will 'sting forever'

6 hours ago
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) the error-strewn manner of the defeat that saw...
Sports
fbtw
'Willingness to move the ball&rsquo; keeps Tropang Giga ahead vs Gin Kings

'Willingness to move the ball’ keeps Tropang Giga ahead vs Gin Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Patience and unselfishness were the keys for the TNT Tropang Giga’s 3-point explosion in their 96-84 Game 2 win over...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with