Hollis-Jefferson drops 37 points as Tropang Giga go 2-0 vs Gin Kings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 10:10pm
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) erupted for the TNT Tropang Giga.
MANILA, Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson erupted for 37 points to aid the TNT Tropang Giga to a 96-84 win over Barangay Ginebra for a 2-0 lead in the PBA Governors' Cup finals Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Hollis-Jefferson made 13 of his 23 field goals, including 6-of-12 from 3-point territory, to lead TNT. He also recorded 13 rebounds and seven rebounds as he played all 48 minutes.

The two teams were kept in a close game through three quarters, with the Tropang Giga holding a one-point advantage, 72-71, heading into the final frame.

But TNT broke the game wide open and unleashed an 11-4 run to take an 83-75 cushion with 8:33 remaining in the game.

Split free throws by Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos and Scottie Thompson cut the game to six, 77-83, with less than six minutes to go, but Hollis-Jefferson just had answers ready.

After a Stephen Holt layup cut a nine-point contest to just seven, 81-88, Hollis-Jefferson sank a booming wide-open triple to push the advantage to 10, 91-81, with 3:13 left.

Free throws by Justin Brownlee and Mav Ahanmisi helped Ginebra inch closer, 84-91, but Glenn Khobuntin sank a dagger triple with 1:34 to go, 94-84.

Hollis-Jefferson then connected on a pair of free throws to put the icing on the cake.

Calvin Oftana and Khobuntin chipped in 13 markers apiece for TNT.

Brownlee led Ginebra with 19 points and nine rebounds, to go with three assists and two blocks. Scottie Thompson added 18 points and nine rebounds.

As a whole, the Gin Kings made just 26 of their 73 field goal attempts, good for 35.6%. They also made just seven of their 27 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Tropang Giga, for their part, connected on 36 of their 76 tries from the field, along with 14 of their 37 triples.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series will be on Friday, November 1, at the same venue.

