^

Sports

Falcons thwart Red Warriors to stay afloat

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 5:10pm
Falcons thwart Red Warriors to stay afloat
Adamson's AJ Fransman
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Soaring Falcons scored a crucial victory in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament as they cooled off the University of the East Red Warriors, 45-37, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Adamson pumped life back into their Final Four hopes with the crucial win against the No. 3 seed to go up to 4-7 with three elimination games remaining.

Matty Erolon and AJ Fransman led the flight of the Falcons with 14 points each. The former had four assists and two rebounds, while the latter had nine boards.

It was a low-scoring affair that saw Adamson leading 22-19 at the half.

It was more of the same in the second half, with both teams unable to grab a significant margin.

That changed in the fourth frame, when the San Marcelino-based squad started the final canto with a 10-0 run to turn the game on its head, 43-32.

It was enough separation for Adamson as they snapped their five-game losing streak.

Ced Manzano finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Soaring Falcons, who saw star Monty Montebon score just three points in 15 minutes.

Precious Momowei led UE with 12 markers and 17 boards, but had nine turnovers.

The Red Warriors dropped to 6-4 in the season, still firmly in the third spot ahead of the 5-6 University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

2 days ago
Shooting and running combine together to make up Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA)...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa dominate kickoff

Tropa dominate kickoff

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
TNT drew first and stayed on firing mode all night to beat Barangay Ginebra to a 1-0 head start in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host Southeast Asian shooting tilt Nov. 24

Philippines to host Southeast Asian shooting tilt Nov. 24

1 day ago
The Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) ends the year with a bang when it hosts the Southeast Asian Shooting Association...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

2 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 stranglehold on the World Series after defeating the New York Yankees on Saturday but a...
Sports
fbtw
LA not pushing panic button

LA not pushing panic button

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
Losing Game One in a PBA Finals is nothing new to Barangay Ginebra captain LA Tenorio. In the 2021 Governors’ Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
World's top surfers converge at Qualifying Series 5000 in Siargao

World's top surfers converge at Qualifying Series 5000 in Siargao

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
More than 250 surfers from 17 countries are in the Philippines as the first-ever World Surf League Qualifying Series 5000...
Sports
fbtw
'A treasure': Japan's Ohtani a hometown hero win or lose in World Series

'A treasure': Japan's Ohtani a hometown hero win or lose in World Series

4 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani is "a treasure" and "above the clouds" in his hometown in Japan, where fans met Wednesday thousands of miles...
Sports
fbtw
Que joins Tabuena, Quiban as Indonesian Masters unwraps

Que joins Tabuena, Quiban as Indonesian Masters unwraps

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Angelo Que is set to make a strong return to the Asian Tour following his impressive performance in the Philippine Golf Tour,...
Sports
fbtw
Gomez regains glory in Philippine National Open Chess Championship

Gomez regains glory in Philippine National Open Chess Championship

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Filipino Grandmaster John Paul Gomez never really lost hope that he will once again ascend to the summit as the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with