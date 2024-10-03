Tacatac finally ticks for Growling Tigresses

MANILA, Philippines – Struggling at the start of the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament, Tacky Tacatac finally had a breakout game for the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses on Wednesday.

Against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, Tacatac finished with 20 points and two rebounds. She shot 7-of-11 from the field, with six coming from the 3-point area.

This was a big boost for the Tigresses, as they mauled the Fighting Maroons, 84-60, to help the Espana-based squad go up to 5-1 this season.

Before Wednesday’s contest, the sharpshooting guard only scored in double digits once — a 14-point performance against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

After that, she only scored a total of eight points in the next three games prior to the UP game.



After the game, Tacatac said that seeing her shots fall will bring a big boost for the rest of the season.

“Siyempre sobrang laking impact nito sa akin. These upcoming games, talaga for sure yung confidence ko magbo-boost pa talaga,” she said.

She also tipped her hat to her coaches and teammates for continuously motivating and encouraging her in spite of her slump.

“Grateful ako sa coaches and sa teammates ko kasi ineeencourage nila ako, minomotivate nila ko na tumira lang parati. Yun lang naman talaga yung strength ko,” she stressed.

“I’m very happy na naka-contribute ako sa team today and nagawa ko yung role ko,” she added.

For her part, UST head coach Haydee Ong lauded Tacatac for embracing pressure.

“I think yung mindset lang ni Tacky kasi sometimes, parang she gets frustrated sometimes pagka off game but I just talked to her last few days namin na iyong pressure, if there’s pressure na nararamdaman niya na she has to embrace it para bumalik ulit yung laro. And she did today. I’m very happy for Tacky,” she said.

“Sana tuloy-tuloy na iyong putok niya. Of course, sabi nga nila, a shooter will always be a shooter. It will give us more space in our offense kasi talagang nakatutok yung mga defenders kay Tacky. So kahit hindi sumu-shoot si Tacky, talagang yung spacing namin will have room to operate kila Kent and yung mga players ko na duma-drive.”

The defending champions are currently second in the standings behind the undefeated National University Lady Bulldogs.

The Tigresses will be facing the 1-5 Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws next on Saturday, 11:30 a.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena.