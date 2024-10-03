^

Sports

Tacatac finally ticks for Growling Tigresses

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 11:42am
Tacatac finally ticks for Growling Tigresses
UST's Tacky Tacatac (7)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Struggling at the start of the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament, Tacky Tacatac finally had a breakout game for the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses on Wednesday. 

Against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, Tacatac finished with 20 points and two rebounds. She shot 7-of-11 from the field, with six coming from the 3-point area. 

This was a big boost for the Tigresses, as they mauled the Fighting Maroons, 84-60, to help the Espana-based squad go up to 5-1 this season. 

Before Wednesday’s contest, the sharpshooting guard only scored in double digits once — a 14-point performance against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

After that, she only scored a total of eight points in the next three games prior to the UP game.
 
After the game, Tacatac said that seeing her shots fall will bring a big boost for the rest of the season. 

“Siyempre sobrang laking impact nito sa akin. These upcoming games, talaga for sure yung confidence ko magbo-boost pa talaga,” she said. 

She also tipped her hat to her coaches and teammates for continuously motivating and encouraging her in spite of her slump.

“Grateful ako sa coaches and sa teammates ko kasi ineeencourage nila ako, minomotivate nila ko na tumira lang parati. Yun lang naman talaga yung strength ko,” she stressed. 

“I’m very happy na naka-contribute ako sa team today and nagawa ko yung role ko,” she added. 

For her part, UST head coach Haydee Ong lauded Tacatac for embracing pressure. 

“I think yung mindset lang ni Tacky kasi sometimes, parang she gets frustrated sometimes pagka off game but I just talked to her last few days namin na iyong pressure, if there’s pressure na nararamdaman niya na she has to embrace it para bumalik ulit yung laro. And she did today. I’m very happy for Tacky,” she said.

“Sana tuloy-tuloy na iyong putok niya. Of course, sabi nga nila, a shooter will always be a shooter. It will give us more space in our offense kasi talagang nakatutok yung mga defenders kay Tacky. So kahit hindi sumu-shoot si Tacky, talagang yung spacing namin will have room to operate kila Kent and yung mga players ko na duma-drive.” 

The defending champions are currently second in the standings behind the undefeated National University Lady Bulldogs. 

The Tigresses will be facing the 1-5 Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws next on Saturday, 11:30 a.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UST TIGRESSES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

2 days ago
It’s all about baseball and basketball as the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes its weekly session...
Sports
fbtw
Archers roll past Tigers

Archers roll past Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 days ago
After a stumble against University of the East, reigning champion La Salle made it two wins in a row by taming Santo Tomas,...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina stays one shot off pace

Ardina stays one shot off pace

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
Dottie Ardina stayed on track in her hunt for a breakthrough title in the LPGA Tour as she ran just one shot off the pace...
Sports
fbtw
Tnt regains series lead on key combo

Tnt regains series lead on key combo

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
Mix long-range bombing to TNT’s practically impenetrable defensive wall and you have a surefire recipe for success...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

3 days ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino laid the ground work for the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Amateur Chess Championships slated this weekend

Philippine Amateur Chess Championships slated this weekend

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The search for a new Filipino Grandmaster is on as the National Chess Federation of the Philippines stages the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Alarcon steps up for Cagulangan-less Maroons

Alarcon steps up for Cagulangan-less Maroons

2 hours ago
Harold Alarcon took over the leadership role in the absence of JD Cagulangan in UP’s 81-70 victory over University of...
Sports
fbtw
Reyes, Cajayon to defend Highlands Ladies Cup crowns

Reyes, Cajayon to defend Highlands Ladies Cup crowns

3 hours ago
Marilyn Reyes and Arman Cajayon are returning to the Highlands Ladies Cup with a mission — to defend their titles in...
Sports
fbtw
Coach Nic Jorge 3x3 cage tilt slated Saturday

Coach Nic Jorge 3x3 cage tilt slated Saturday

3 hours ago
The 2nd Coach Nic Jorge 3x3 Cup fires off in two provinces on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with