Villar City to house new sports hub

The sports hub is a state-of-the-art facility covering three hectares for football, basketball, volleyball, padel, pickleball and badminton, among others.

MANILA, Philippines — Football and other sports will soon get a new hub at the Villar City Stadium that will rise inside the Golden MV’s Villar City in Bacoor, Cavite.

The sports hub is a state-of-the-art facility covering three hectares for football, basketball, volleyball, padel, pickleball and badminton, among others.

It’s a collaboration between the Villar Group headed by Manny Villar and All-Star Properties Inc. (ASPI) chaired by football godfather Dan Palami, and aims to address “the long-standing issue of access to quality sports venues.”

Golden MV’s Villar City signed a memorandum of agreement with its partners yesterday. Present were Villar, Golden MV Holdings director Paolo Villar, ASPI’s Palami, CEO Mel Macasaquit and COO and former Azkal Misagh Bahadoran.