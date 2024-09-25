All Filipino teams advance in PUBGM Challengers League SEA

MANILA, Philippines – All seven Filipino teams have advanced to the final round of the PUBG Mobile Challengers League (PMCL) SEA Fall 2024.

Twenty teams across the Philippines, Myanmar, Singapore and Cambodia were split into five groups — each week (first week at random, succeeding weeks based on their rankings) — competing in five matches a day for a total of 72 matches in the entirety of the League. The top 16 teams through the League's Ranking Points (placement points plus elimination points) will advance to the grand finals.

Leading the Philippine campaign is defending champion Harame Bro, which finished third in the rankings with 55 points — one point shy from the top two teams.

Five other teams made it to the top 10 — PlayBook Esports (41 points), Dread Esports (39 points), SIN Esports (36 points), Elevate Esports (34 points) and Strangers Esports (31 points).

Trailing the rankings, last Filipino team, Exquisite Esports, was able to fend off elimination by racking up points in the final week of the leagues for a total of 16 points — a point higher than Myanmar's Glory of Dragons 7's 15 points — to move on to the finals.

The grand finals will happen from September 27-29, with six matches a day. Only the champion of the PMCL SEA Fall will earn a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship happening at the Excel Auditorium in London, England, which will begin at the end of October.