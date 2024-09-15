^

Exercising new UAAP rule, La Salle to wear dark uniform vs Ateneo

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 15, 2024 | 1:20pm
La Salle's Kevin Quiambao (28) and Ateneo's Jared Bahay (9)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – It will literally be green versus blue as the La Salle Green Archers and Ateneo Blue Eagles figure in their UAAP Season 87 first round showdown on Sunday. 

The Green Archers will be wearing their dark green jerseys as they battle their royal blue-donning archrivals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Archers are the first team in the league to exercise the new rule, which allows teams to wear their dark jerseys during games where they are originally assigned to wear light ones.

"Since it’s a La Salle-Ateneo game, we decided to wear our school color," head coach Topex Robinson said.

The new rule was introduced last season. Teams would be allowed to wear dark jerseys instead of the traditional light ones, as long as the Commissioner’s Office allows it. 

The defending champions are currently unblemished in the UAAP Season 87, winning against the National University Bulldogs and the Adamson Soaring Falcons, thanks to the strong performance of reigning Most Valuable Player and superstar Kevin Quiambao. 

Ateneo, meanwhile, is still winless in two contests thus far after losing against University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas. 

Rookie Jared Bahay is carrying the leadership load with captain Chris Koon injured for the Katipunan-based squad.

