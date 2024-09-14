^

Sports

San Miguel's Lassiter closes in on PBA 3-point record

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 11:41am
San Miguel's Lassiter closes in on PBA 3-point record
Marcio Lassiter
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- History beckons for Marcio Lassiter.

Lassiter, one of the best shooters to lace up a pair of sneakers in the PBA, is now two 3-pointers away from tying and three triples away from breaking the all-time 3-pointer record of Jimmy Alapag.

The San Miguel guard punched in five treys in the Beermen’s huge 139-127 win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Friday evening.

And now, he will have another crack at history on Sunday as they face the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

Lassiter bared that he tried to get the record on Friday, but he missed seven of his 12 attempts from deep.

“I was trying today. So for the fans, I’ve been trying. But yeah, I guess we gotta wait until next game. Hopefully not the game after, but we’ll see. I think [Sunday] will be a good opportunity to hopefully make two and then go from there. But I gotta get one first so I’ll see if I can get one to get going,” the 37-year-old sharpshooter told reporters.

“For sure, on Sunday I’m gonna definitely try for [the record]. Try to start hot early and see if I can get one going. Coach Tim [Cone, Ginebra coach], is gonna have a game plan for me but I think we've been playing pretty well sharing the ball and Coach has been making great designs for me,” he added.

The 3-point record of the “Mighty Mouse” has been standing since 2016.

And with the game going perimeter-centric in the past years, Lassiter slowly crept closer and closer.

But with the 1,250 number getting closer and closer, he stressed that he will let the record come naturally.

“I haven't been thinking of anything yet, really ... I'm just gonna let it come organically. Live in the moment. Hopefully it will come out a masterpiece for everyone to see and witness honestly for the fans, I think they're gonna be there to watch history hopefully, and it will be an opportunity for until the next guy breaks it,” he said.

“I feel like hopefully this is a special moment not only for me but for the fans as well.”

He also voiced hope that Alapag will be there on Sunday.

“It''s funny because you said that last game [talking with Alapag], and I thought I would have more time to talk about it. And now I really gotta get on the phone, probably hit him up today or actually tomorrow. I forgot we have three games back to back to back,” he said.

“I gotta get a call. I may have to fly him out! It might be an expensive ticket but we'll see. I may have to get him out here. That would be kinda cool. But yes, first things first, gotta talk to him. I'll probably be the one to hit him up, I guess.”

But more than the historic 3-point record, Lasiter and the Beermen will try to grab the solo first spot in Group B play against the Gin Kings on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MARCIO LASSITER

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

By Rick Olivares | 21 hours ago
Raul Rosas Jr. may be fighting in the preliminary cards of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the moment, but make...
Sports
fbtw
Adams on fire with 49 as Beermen dump Fuel Masters

Adams on fire with 49 as Beermen dump Fuel Masters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Returning import Jordan Adams exploded for 49 points to tow the San Miguel Beermen over the still-winless Phoenix Fuel Masters,...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

22 hours ago
Carlos Yulo received another P10 million windfall this time from the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)...
Sports
fbtw
A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
There was really no surprise when the Philippines had trouble-free opening round victories over Aruba in the men’s division...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Bolts gear up for EASL

Beermen, Bolts gear up for EASL

13 hours ago
San Miguel and Meralco’s preparations for the East Asia Super League are now in full swing less than a month before...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Duplantis basks in 'best-ever' season, not rushing for more exhibitions

Duplantis basks in 'best-ever' season, not rushing for more exhibitions

3 hours ago
Armand Duplantis was left basking after a victorious end to what he said had been his "best-ever" season at the Diamond League...
Sports
fbtw
Adams hits 49 on Friday the 13th

Adams hits 49 on Friday the 13th

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
His job security under threat, import Jordan Adams responded with a monster performance for San Miguel Beer.
Sports
fbtw
Quizon takes down German super GM

Quizon takes down German super GM

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Daniel Quizon softened the impact of the Philippines crushing 3-1 loss to mighty Germany by stunning super Grandmaster Dimitrij...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo receives P10 million from ICTSI

Yulo receives P10 million from ICTSI

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
And the windfall of rewards continues for golden boy Carlos Yulo along with the rest of the Filipino Olympians.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with