San Miguel's Lassiter closes in on PBA 3-point record

MANILA, Philippines -- History beckons for Marcio Lassiter.

Lassiter, one of the best shooters to lace up a pair of sneakers in the PBA, is now two 3-pointers away from tying and three triples away from breaking the all-time 3-pointer record of Jimmy Alapag.

The San Miguel guard punched in five treys in the Beermen’s huge 139-127 win over the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Friday evening.

And now, he will have another crack at history on Sunday as they face the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

Lassiter bared that he tried to get the record on Friday, but he missed seven of his 12 attempts from deep.

“I was trying today. So for the fans, I’ve been trying. But yeah, I guess we gotta wait until next game. Hopefully not the game after, but we’ll see. I think [Sunday] will be a good opportunity to hopefully make two and then go from there. But I gotta get one first so I’ll see if I can get one to get going,” the 37-year-old sharpshooter told reporters.

“For sure, on Sunday I’m gonna definitely try for [the record]. Try to start hot early and see if I can get one going. Coach Tim [Cone, Ginebra coach], is gonna have a game plan for me but I think we've been playing pretty well sharing the ball and Coach has been making great designs for me,” he added.

The 3-point record of the “Mighty Mouse” has been standing since 2016.

And with the game going perimeter-centric in the past years, Lassiter slowly crept closer and closer.

But with the 1,250 number getting closer and closer, he stressed that he will let the record come naturally.

“I haven't been thinking of anything yet, really ... I'm just gonna let it come organically. Live in the moment. Hopefully it will come out a masterpiece for everyone to see and witness honestly for the fans, I think they're gonna be there to watch history hopefully, and it will be an opportunity for until the next guy breaks it,” he said.

“I feel like hopefully this is a special moment not only for me but for the fans as well.”

He also voiced hope that Alapag will be there on Sunday.

“It''s funny because you said that last game [talking with Alapag], and I thought I would have more time to talk about it. And now I really gotta get on the phone, probably hit him up today or actually tomorrow. I forgot we have three games back to back to back,” he said.

“I gotta get a call. I may have to fly him out! It might be an expensive ticket but we'll see. I may have to get him out here. That would be kinda cool. But yes, first things first, gotta talk to him. I'll probably be the one to hit him up, I guess.”

But more than the historic 3-point record, Lasiter and the Beermen will try to grab the solo first spot in Group B play against the Gin Kings on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.