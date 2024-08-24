^

Sports

Painters spoil Gin Kings' PBA Governors' Cup debut

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 8:36pm
Painters spoil Gin Kings' PBA Governors' Cup debut
Felix Lemetti (right)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters pulled away late and dealt the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings a rude welcome in the PBA Governors' Cup, 73-64, Saturday evening at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur.

This gave Rain or Shine its second win in as many games in the import-laden conference. They are currently on top of Group B play.

Aaron Fuller spearheaded the Elasto Painters with 16 points and 23 rebounds, to go with three assists.

With Ginebra leading by five, 57-62, in the fourth quarter, Rain or Shine slowly but surely crept behind and tied the game up at 62.

A layup by Justin Brownlee with 4:08 remaining gave the Gin Kings their last points of the game, as the Elasto Painters continued to roll.

They ended the contest with an 11-0 run led by huge plays by rookie guard Felix Lemetti.

With time winding down and the eventual victors leading by six, 70-64, the ball went to Lemetti.

He then spotted up and launched the dagger trey to put the icing on the cake, 73-64, with 1:07 left.

Andrei Caracut and Lemetti backstopped Rain or Shine with 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Japeth Aguilar paced Ginebra with 20 points, while Brownlee had 18.

Stephen Holt finished with 13 for his new team, while third overall pick RJ Abarrientos had a dismal PBA debut with just two points.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Grand Slam main draw too elusive for Eala

Grand Slam main draw too elusive for Eala

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Another chance, another heartbreak.
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, Capital1 dispute semis berth

Cignal, Capital1 dispute semis berth

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Cignal and Capital1 Solar take the first crack at a semifinals berth when they collide today in the quarterfinals of the PVL...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon claims another GM scalp

Quizon claims another GM scalp

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon caught another big fish in Grandmaster Klementy Sychev of FIDE’s refugee...
Sports
fbtw
Northport gets going

Northport gets going

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
With a standing challenge from the NorthPort coaching staff, William Navarro came off the bench with fire and delivered a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Magnolia veterans hold the fort vs Converge

Magnolia veterans hold the fort vs Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
After almost blowing a 21-point lead against the youthful Converge FiberXers, the Magnolia Hotshots banked on their old reliables...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese volleyball star says Asian players need to focus on play quality, accuracy

Japanese volleyball star says Asian players need to focus on play quality, accuracy

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Japan national team star Ran Takahashi shared valuable advice for Philippine volleyball teams as they continue to grapple...
Sports
fbtw
Amid slump, Gauff relishes US Open title defense

Amid slump, Gauff relishes US Open title defense

10 hours ago
Coco Gauff is embracing the pressure and privilege of defending her US Open title -- with the help of elite Olympians and...
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort's Navarro makes most of minutes with career game

NorthPort's Navarro makes most of minutes with career game

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Give him minutes and opportunities, and he’ll deliver.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with