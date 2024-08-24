Painters spoil Gin Kings' PBA Governors' Cup debut

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters pulled away late and dealt the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings a rude welcome in the PBA Governors' Cup, 73-64, Saturday evening at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur.

This gave Rain or Shine its second win in as many games in the import-laden conference. They are currently on top of Group B play.

Aaron Fuller spearheaded the Elasto Painters with 16 points and 23 rebounds, to go with three assists.

With Ginebra leading by five, 57-62, in the fourth quarter, Rain or Shine slowly but surely crept behind and tied the game up at 62.

A layup by Justin Brownlee with 4:08 remaining gave the Gin Kings their last points of the game, as the Elasto Painters continued to roll.

They ended the contest with an 11-0 run led by huge plays by rookie guard Felix Lemetti.

With time winding down and the eventual victors leading by six, 70-64, the ball went to Lemetti.

He then spotted up and launched the dagger trey to put the icing on the cake, 73-64, with 1:07 left.

Andrei Caracut and Lemetti backstopped Rain or Shine with 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Japeth Aguilar paced Ginebra with 20 points, while Brownlee had 18.

Stephen Holt finished with 13 for his new team, while third overall pick RJ Abarrientos had a dismal PBA debut with just two points.