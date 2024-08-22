^

Bolick flirts with triple-double as Road Warriors run over Bossing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 7:47pm
Bolick flirts with triple-double as Road Warriors run over Bossing
Robert Bolick (8)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Robert Bolick came a rebound short of a triple-double and towed the NLEX Road Warriors to a winning start in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the expense of the Blackwater Bossing, 104-87, Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Bolick had 24 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds on an efficient 8-of-12 field goal shooting. He was about to grab his 10th rebound in the final minute, but the team’s import, Myke Henry, hauled down the board as Bolick tried to grab it.

Henry had 31 markers, 10 boards and three dimes.

After trailing by as much as 26 points early on in the fourth quarter, 63-89, the Bossing unleashed a 20-5 run to cut the deficit to 11, 83-94.

NLEX looked primed for another turnover, with Bolick losing the ball on the way to the basket. However, he was able to regain control and kicked it out to Richie Rodger for the corner triple, 97-83, with 1:35 to go.

Troy Rosario made two crucial free throws on the other end, but Robbie Herndon sank the dagger 3-pointer to push the lead to an insurmountable 15-point lead, 100-85.

“It’s good that we have Berto with us, he knows how to run the team, he knows what’s needed when things are not going well and he’ll find a way to break the streak, to score, to defend,” NLEX head coach Jong Uichico said after the game.

With NLEX leading by just one, 23-22, at the end of the first quarter, the Road Warriors ran away in the middle quarters as they connected from way beyond.

NLEX outscored Blackwater 61-40 to grab the 84-62 lead, which was just enough separation.

Herndon and Rodger added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Road Warriors.

Christian David and Rosario had 17 apiece. Sedrick Barefield chipped in 16 for the Bossing.

Blackwater import Ricky Ledo had another atrocious outing with six points and nine rebounds on 2-of-15 shooting. In his PBA debut against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters a couple of days ago, he had 12 points on a 4-of-23 clip.

