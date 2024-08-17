^

Sports

Olympic swimmer Kayla Sanchez eyes SEA Games stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 2:58pm
Olympic swimmer Kayla Sanchez eyes SEA Games stint
Philippines' Kayla Sanchez competes in the heats of women's 100m freestyle event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 26, 2023.
AFP / Manan Vatsyayana

MANILA, Philippines -- Following an impressive performance for the Philippines in Paris, swimmer Kayla Sanchez is now setting her sights in next year’s Southeast Asian Games.

Sanchez, who won two Olympic medals for Canada in the Tokyo Olympics, impressed in her first stint donning the Philippine colors.

She clocked in at 53.67 at the end of the women’s 100m freestyle heats, a new national record.

In the semifinal, though, she recorded 54.21 seconds, bowing out as the seventh placer in the round.

At the end of the Olympics, she finished 15th out of 29 tankers.

In an interview on Tuesday, Sanchez said that with her performance in Paris, she “can only get better.”

“I have a new coach now, I’m enjoying training with him, and I got the fastest time in two years since I switched my nationality. I’m going in the right direction,” she said at the sidelines of the homecoming party for the Olympians at the Hilton Manila.

“SEA Games 2025, [I have] lots of time and I’m so excited to go there and race as much as I can and win medals,” she added.

Next year’s SEA Games will be held in Thailand and will kick off in December last year.

This gives her more than a year and a half to prepare.

Asked about her future plans, Sanchez said that she is confident about her chances to make the 2028 Olympics slated in Los Angeles.

She will also take up nursing and is aiming to get a degree in the near future.

vuukle comment

KAYLA SANCHEZ

PARIS OLYMPICS

SWIMMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP Maroons find huge backer in Ateneo alumnus

UP Maroons find huge backer in Ateneo alumnus

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
In sports, rivalries run deep.
Sports
fbtw

Coleman shines in PAI National Trials

15 hours ago
A Filipino-American athletic scholar at the government-run National Academy of Sports shone at the start of the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. 50-meter (long course) National Sports Trials at the Rizal Memorial Sports...
Sports
fbtw

Cignal delivers with flying colors

15 hours ago
Cignal TV, the country’s leading sports content provider, played a key role in the success of the Paris Olympics by enabling Filipinos worldwide to witness historic moments on different fronts.
Sports
fbtw
Foreign coaches want piece of Yulo

Foreign coaches want piece of Yulo

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Soon, Paris Olympics hero Carlos Yulo and the national gymnastics team will have a new foreign coach.
Sports
fbtw
Blazers-Falcons, Bombers-Pirates slated in 'The Big Dance' semis

Blazers-Falcons, Bombers-Pirates slated in 'The Big Dance' semis

1 day ago
College of St. Benilde will try to continue its dominant run as it clashes with Adamson University while Jose Rizal University...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ateneo, La Salle bets crowned inaugural UAAP esports champs

Ateneo, La Salle bets crowned inaugural UAAP esports champs

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) opened its 87th season with its first-ever Esports Tournament,...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez powers through Cincinnati Open quarters, blast Shnaider

Fernandez powers through Cincinnati Open quarters, blast Shnaider

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open for the first time, delivering a commanding performance...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Luzon golf series enters final stretch

JPGT Luzon golf series enters final stretch

4 hours ago
With the Visayas and Mindanao series concluded, the spotlight now turns to the Luzon qualifying rounds as players vie for...
Sports
fbtw
Olympian fencer Maxine Esteban is also an avid gamer

Olympian fencer Maxine Esteban is also an avid gamer

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Just one month since she started playing Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Filipino-Ivorian Maxine Esteban has reached the second...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with