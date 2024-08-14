Yulo to reconnect with Japanese coach

Munehiro Kugimiya (left( served as the longtime mentor of Carlos Yulo since 2013, molding the then Filipino prodigy to a world-class bet that resulted in his unparalleled success in Paris with golds in floor exercise and vault of the men’s artistic gymnastics.

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo knew he wouldn’t be the same magnificent figure that he is now without the very person that molded him to what he is now — his former Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya.

The Paris Olympics double-gold winner will have a chance to personally thank Kugimiya in a few months.

“As soon as we have time, maybe in October, we will go to Japan to thank not only coach Mune (Kugimiya), but also the university and all the officials who supported him,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines head Cynthia Carrion.

Yulo and Kugimiya had a falling out due to personal matters last year after their long partnership that started almost a decade ago.

But despite being estranged, Kugimiya still cheered for Yulo when the latter set a date with destiny in the French capital.

Now its Yulo’s turn to show his appreciation.