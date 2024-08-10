^

Pagdanganan struggles, Ardina improves in Olympic golf

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 10, 2024 | 12:13am
Philippines' Bianca Isabel Pagdanganan competes during round 3 of the women’s golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 9, 2024.
Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina had contrasting performances in the third round of the women’s golf of the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Pagdanganan, who ended the second round at joint sixth, struggled in the third round and fired a one-over par 73 to drop to joint 13th for a total of 214.

After an even-par in the front nine, Pagdanganan struggled in the 12th and 17th holes, recording bogeys.

A birdie in the final hole salvaged her round and finished with a 73.

The fourth hole continues to be the power swinger’s Kryptonite, forcing her to record a bogey for the third straight day.

Currently, Pagdanganan is tied with Canada’s Brooke Henderson, Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Slovenia’s Pia Babnik.

With one round remaining, it will be an uphill battle for the 26-year-old, as Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko rose to a nine-under 207.

For her part, Ardina rose to solo 23rd after firing a 69 on Thursday.

The 30-year-old fired 217 through three rounds to strengthen her bid, but the leaders are still far away.

After an up-and-down performance through 16 holes, Ardina had a birdie on the 17th hole and a huge eagle on the 18th.

Japan’s Yuka Saso continued to freefall, landing at tied-42 with an even par in the third round for 223.

Red carpet awaits Yulo Tuesday

Red carpet awaits Yulo Tuesday

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
A welcome befitting a king awaits Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo.
Obiena vows to vault back to pole position

Obiena vows to vault back to pole position

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
In sports, the winner takes it all. Glory, accolades and remembrance are reserved for those who stand at the pinnacle. The...
'Golden Boy' Yulo to receive P5 million from local sports betting firm

'Golden Boy' Yulo to receive P5 million from local sports betting firm

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
It just keeps raining rewards for Carlos Yulo.
Red carpet welcome awaits 'King Carlos'

Red carpet welcome awaits 'King Carlos'

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
A welcome befitting a king awaits Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo.
Philippines anthem’s Olympic debut

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
For the first time in 100 years, the Philippine national anthem was played twice in the Olympics when gymnast Carlos Yulo bagged two gold medals in Paris last weekend.
Olympic boxing can be saved &ndash; Vargas

Olympic boxing can be saved – Vargas

By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
An Olympic Games without boxing would be a big blow to the Philippines. It’s like a cake without icing or kare-kare...
Team USA survives Serbian scare

Team USA survives Serbian scare

1 hour ago
The United States had to dig deep to erase a 17-point deficit to beat Nikola Jokic’s Serbia 95-91 on Thursday to keep...
Malixi in Last 8 of US Women&rsquo;s Amateur

Malixi in Last 8 of US Women’s Amateur

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Filipina Rianne Malixi hurdled two tough assignments in a long day in Oklahoma to reach the quarterfinals of the US Women’s...
COVID-19 catches Games&rsquo; fastest man

COVID-19 catches Games’ fastest man

1 hour ago
Olympic 100 meters champion Noah Lyles revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 two days before finishing third in Thursday’s...
