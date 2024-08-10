Pagdanganan struggles, Ardina improves in Olympic golf

Philippines' Bianca Isabel Pagdanganan competes during round 3 of the women’s golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina had contrasting performances in the third round of the women’s golf of the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Pagdanganan, who ended the second round at joint sixth, struggled in the third round and fired a one-over par 73 to drop to joint 13th for a total of 214.

After an even-par in the front nine, Pagdanganan struggled in the 12th and 17th holes, recording bogeys.

A birdie in the final hole salvaged her round and finished with a 73.

The fourth hole continues to be the power swinger’s Kryptonite, forcing her to record a bogey for the third straight day.

Currently, Pagdanganan is tied with Canada’s Brooke Henderson, Germany’s Esther Henseleit and Slovenia’s Pia Babnik.

With one round remaining, it will be an uphill battle for the 26-year-old, as Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko rose to a nine-under 207.

For her part, Ardina rose to solo 23rd after firing a 69 on Thursday.

The 30-year-old fired 217 through three rounds to strengthen her bid, but the leaders are still far away.

After an up-and-down performance through 16 holes, Ardina had a birdie on the 17th hole and a huge eagle on the 18th.

Japan’s Yuka Saso continued to freefall, landing at tied-42 with an even par in the third round for 223.