Cabang Tolentino begs off from Olympic hurdles race due to injury

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 4:30pm
(FromL) Philippines' John Cabang, Brazil's Eduardo Rodrigues, Poland's Jakub Szymanski and Germany's Manuel Mordi compete in the men's 110m hurdles heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024.
Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- The Olympic debut of Filipino hurdler John Cabang Tolentino came to an abrupt end after an injury led him to bow out of the men’s 110 meter hurdles repechage round Tuesday afternoon (Manila time).

About an hour before the repechage round, Cabang Tolentino posted on Instagram that he will not be able to compete.

“I am so sorry. I’m not gonna be able to run due to an injury,” he said.

“Thanks to all the people who supported me. Laban Pilipinas!”

The 22-year-old was unable to make an outright semifinal berth in the Heats on Sunday after clocking in at 13.66 seconds, good for sixth in his group.

He would have made the semifinals if he ranked in the top two of his repechage heat.

With this development, the Philippine delegation in Paris is down to seven – boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Radian and weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza and Elreen Ando.

