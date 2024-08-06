Third leg of ICTSI Jungolf unfolds

The third leg of the four-part regional tour kicks off today with intense competitions across eight divisions in four age-group classes on the mountain-top course with narrow, winding fairways and numerous hazards.

BUKIDNON, Philippines — While local talents aim to use their familiarity with the Del Monte layout, numerous contenders are poised to strike in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series.

The spotlight will be on the boys’ 10-12 as Javie Bautista makes a rare JPGT appearance, seeking points to secure a spot in the series’ culminating Match Play Championship in October.

Ralph Batican, who edged Jared Saban in a thrilling sudden-death victory at South Pacific last week, hopes to claim a second straight leg title at home in the 36-hole competition sponsored by ICTSI.