From doubt to destiny: Carlos Yulo's triumphant Olympic journey

The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo celebrates after winning the artistic gymnastics men's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo’s first Olympic gold was vindication. His second was a triumph of the spirit.

“Hindi ko talaga in-expect na ganun ang kalalabasan. Hindi ako makapaniwala (I really didn't expect things to turn out this way. I can't believe it),” said Yulo moments after winning his second gold medal at the Paris Olympics, this time in the vault apparatus in the men’s artistic gymnastics.

If he himself couldn’t believe he had achieved such near-insurmountable feats, imagine the astonishment of the nation that had rooted and prayed for him throughout his Olympic journey.

“Crazy, crazy talaga ‘tong nangyari, grabe,” Yulo added, struggling to find words to describe his historic performance.

Despite hardly resting after his first Olympic gold medal, Yulo, 24, competed in the vault with a carefree, “never-mind” attitude.

“Hindi naman ako nakatulog kahapon, hindi naman dahil nag-celebrate, nag-celebrate din pero di ganun kagarbo. Pero ung energy ko sobrang hyper (I didn't sleep at all yesterday, not because I was celebrating, we did celebrate but not too grandly. But my energy was just so hyper),” he recalled. “Pinipilit ko talaga pero hindi talaga ako makatulog (I really tried to sleep but I just couldn't).”

“So kaninang umaga, sobrang antok na ako. Pero bago ang training, nag-nap na lang ako hanggang ma-feel ko na okay ako (So this morning, I was so sleepy. But before training, I just took a nap until I felt okay),” Yulo said.

But as always, when facing adversities, Yulo sought help from the one he relied on the most.

“Hiniling ko lang talaga sa Kanya (Lord) na maging safe ako, maging healthy at walang mangyaring injury ("I really just prayed to Him (the Lord) to keep me safe, healthy, and injury-free),” he said.

“So relax na ako kanina, ang mindset ko, kahit ano na lang. Sabi ko sa sarili ko — wala ng mawawala sa kin, kaya all-out na ako. Yun na lang ang inisip ko (So I was relaxed earlier, my mindset was, whatever happens, happens. I told myself — I have nothing to lose, so I just went all out. That's all I thought about),” said Yulo.

For him, the last 24 hours of his career have been surreal, with the national anthem played twice in two days. He has no one to thank but Him.

“Sobrang Salamat sa nasa taas. Salamat kay Lord at di niya ako pinabayaan, binigyan nga ako ng lakas, at ng ganitong talent ("Thank you so much to the One above. Thank you, Lord, for not abandoning me, for giving me strength, and for this talent),” said Yulo.

He added: “Sobrang thankful sa mga tao na totoong tumulong sa akin at naniwala, lahat ng Pilipino na nagdasal, coach Aldrin (Castaneda), partner (Chloe San Jose) and her family, ung mga nanood at nagpuyat — maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat (I'm so thankful to the people who truly helped me and believed in me, to all Filipinos who prayed, to coach, my partner and her family, to those who watched and stayed up late — thank you all so much).”

“Hindi ko po kaya na mag-isa lang ako, grabe po thank you so much sa mga nagdarasal talaga sa akin, sobrang…Hindi ko na alam ang sasabihin ko (I couldn't have done this alone, thank you so much to those who really prayed for me, it's just... I don't even know what to say),” he added.

The road to glory wasn’t as easy as it seemed for the newest Filipino sporting hero. Behind his rise to the top — resulting in multi-million bonanzas, including a three-bedroom condo worth P35 million — lies a story full of twists, turns, and drama fit for a telenovela.

He thrust himself into the limelight not only with his unique gymnastics talent but also with his relationship with San Jose, a content creator. This union not only shook Yulo’s world but also the people closest to him.

In 2016, Yulo secured a scholarship from the Japan Olympic Association to train in Japan. However, his decision to move back to the Philippines to be with his partner created a major feud with his family. His choice to prioritize his personal life over his gymnastics-focused life in Japan led to strained relationships with some family members.

While some believed his love life might have cooled his competitive fire, Yulo insists it further fueled his passion and performance.

“My relationship, it’s out of gymnastics… but if it’s in any way connected, I now have a better well-being. Whenever I perform, I have a better mindset. Even if I fall, win or lose, I’m grateful,” he said in a recent interview.

“My partner taught me to grow. She helped me… tungkol sa sarili ko, ‘yun yung kulang sa akin. Natulungan niya ako mag-grow doon,” he added.

His Olympic feats only validated his conviction.

“Hindi ko po alam pero siguro isa siya sa mga challenges na ibinigay sa akin ni Lord. Alam ko binigay niya sa akin yun kasi alam niyang kaya ko yun at mao-overcome ko ung mga ganung klase ng challenges. So super thankful ako sa binigay niyang challenges ("I don't know, but maybe this is one of the challenges the Lord gave me. I know He gave it to me because He knew I could handle and overcome such challenges. So I'm super thankful for the challenges He gave me)," he said.

“Lahat ng natutunan ko sa sarili ko, mag-adjust, maging kontento kung ano ung meron ako, at siyempre maging humble pa kung ano ung mga ginagawa ko at kung ano yung personality ko, sobrang pasasalamat talaga (Everything I learned about myself, how to adjust, to be content with what I have, and of course to stay humble in everything I do and in my personality, I'm really grateful),” added Yulo.

“Lahat ng struggles, lahat ng tao na hindi naniwala at ibinaba talaga ako at ung mga taong naniwala sa akin, na talagang totoo, para sa kanila ito (All the struggles, all the people who didn't believe in me and brought me down, and the people who truly believed in me, this is for them),” said Yulo.

Aside from the fully furnished property at McKinley Hill in Bonifacio Global City, Yulo also stands to receive a free house from the government, P10 million cash from the Philippine Sports Commission, P3 million cash from the Congress, a lifetime of free ramen, free buffets, and free meals from several local establishments, plus more.

Leaving behind the familiar comforts of Japan, where he trained for years, and creating a rift with his family, Yulo found solace in the loving arms and understanding of San Jose. With her, he discovered not only happiness but, more importantly, a sense of peace, even if it meant facing more obstacles at home.