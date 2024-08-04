Cabang Tolentino shoots for Olympic hurdles semis via repechage

(FromL) Philippines' John Cabang, Brazil's Eduardo Rodrigues, Poland's Jakub Szymanski and Germany's Manuel Mordi compete in the men's 110m hurdles heat of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino hurdler John Cabang Tolentino has been relegated to the repechage round of the Paris Olympics’ men’s 110 meter hurdles after placing sixth in Heat 1 on Sunday evening (Manila time).

Cabang Tolentino clocked in at 13.66 seconds after Heat 1, good for sixth in his group.

In total, he placed 32nd among the 40 athletes.

According to the newly implemented rule in the Olympics, the top 3 in each heat would outright make the semifinal round, as well as the next three fastest.

There are a total of five heats for the hurdles.

Grant Holloway of USA topped the men had the fastest time with 13.01 seconds.

Japan's Rachid Muratake and Switzerland's Jason Joseph came in second and third, respectively.

Lorenzo Simonelli, Shunsuke Izumiya, Enrique Llopis, Louis Mendy, Tade Ojora, Orlando Bennett, Eduardo Rodrigues, Zhuoyi Xu, Michael Obasuyi, Rasheed Broadbell, Antoine Andrews, Daniel Roberts, Milan Trajkovic, Sasha Zhoya and Hansle Parchment all earned semifinal berths.

Cabang Tolentino will try to make the semifinals as he competes in the repechage round on Tuesday, August 6, at 4:50 p.m. (Manila time).