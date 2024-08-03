^

Sports

Obiena avoids scare, qualifies to Olympic pole vault finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 6:57pm
Obiena avoids scare, qualifies to Olympic pole vault finals
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024.
AFP / Andrej Isakovic

MANILA, Philippines -- EJ Obiena fought back from a sluggish start and punched his ticket to the finals of the men’s pole vault competition in the Paris Olympics Saturday afternoon (Manila time).

Obiena finished within the top 12 pole vaulters after the qualifications to secure his spot in the medal round.

After missing his mark in his first two attempts in 5.60 meters, he passed and tried to jump 5.70 meters in a risky move.

However, the World No. 2 pole vaulter shook off the cobwebs and cleared 5.70 meters with ease.

He then flew over 5.75 meters easily to solidify his spot in the final.

Joining Obiena in the final are World No. 1 Mondo Duplantis, Sondre Guttormsen, Emmanouil Karalis, Ersu Sasma, Menno Vloon, Sam Kendricks, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, Oleg Zernikel and Bokai Huang, who all cleared 5.75 meters.

Claudio Stecchi, Kurtis Marschall and Valters Kreiss also booked tickets to the championship round despite clearing just 5.70 meters.

The final will be on August 6, 1 a.m. (Manila time).

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA

PARIS OLYMPICS

POLE VAULT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First-round knockouts

First-round knockouts

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Vincent Astrolabio’s first-round knockout loss to defending WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani in Tokyo last July...
Sports
fbtw
Biles greatest gymnast ever; gender issue erupts

Biles greatest gymnast ever; gender issue erupts

20 hours ago
Simone Biles recaptured her all-around gymnastics crown on Thursday for her sixth Olympic gold and second in Paris, as a gender...
Sports
fbtw
Crunch time: Yulo eyes gold Paalam seeks medal; Obiena unleashed

Crunch time: Yulo eyes gold Paalam seeks medal; Obiena unleashed

By Nelson Beltran | 20 hours ago
Team Philippines launches a major assault in a bid to crack the 2024 Olympics medal board on Saturday, unleashing three lead...
Sports
fbtw
Vargas forecast stays: 2 golds

Vargas forecast stays: 2 golds

By Nelson Beltran | 20 hours ago
Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines chairman Ricky Vargas is sticking with his prediction that the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Delgaco barges into top 20

Delgaco barges into top 20

By Nelson Beltran | 20 hours ago
At the end of her competition, rookie Olympic rower Joanie Delgaco had delivered a solid performance that’s to impact...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taiwanese rally behind 'brave' boxer Lin at center of gender brawl

Taiwanese rally behind 'brave' boxer Lin at center of gender brawl

7 hours ago
Sports fans at a Taipei bar burst into applause when Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting was declared winner in her opening Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
NBA stars Randle, Mann grace unveiling of new mural at famed Tenement Court

NBA stars Randle, Mann grace unveiling of new mural at famed Tenement Court

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Sports apparel company Skechers unveiled a new mural at the world-famous Tenement Court in Taguig City Saturday morning.
Sports
fbtw
Kobe Bryant&rsquo;s locker sells for $2.9 million at auction

Kobe Bryant’s locker sells for $2.9 million at auction

9 hours ago
The locker Kobe Bryant used for the majority of his legendary NBA career sold for $2.9 million (about P167.7 million) on Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Taiwan boxer in Olympics gender row wins as controversy rages

Taiwan boxer in Olympics gender row wins as controversy rages

9 hours ago
One of the boxers at the center of a gender controversy at the Olympics comfortably reached the quarter-finals Friday,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with