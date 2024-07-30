^

Sanchez makes Olympic freestyle semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 7:23pm
Philippines' Kayla Sanchez competes in the heats of women's 100m freestyle event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 26, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina swimmer Kayla Sanchez is off to the semifinals of the women’s 100 meter freestyle.

Sanchez clocked in at 53.67 seconds at the end of the heats on Tuesday -- good for 10th overall -- to keep her Olympic bid alive.

The top 16 at the end of the heats punched tickets to the semifinals.

The 23-year-old tanker finished fourth in Heat 4 as she maintained her pace throughout.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem led the heats with a time of 52.99 seconds.

Siobhan Haughey followed with 53.02, while China’s Yang Junxuan came in third with 53.05.

Marrit Steenbergen, Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Torrie Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Beryl Gastaldello, Anna Hopkin, Marie Wattel, Wu Qingfeng, Michelle Coleman, Neza Klancar and Margarety Mac Neil round up the semifinalists.

In Tokyo, Sanchez won two medals — a silver and a bronze — as part of Team Canada.

