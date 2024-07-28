Yulo off to great start in Paris Olympic bid

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the parallel bars event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo made a strong claim to the all-around final of the Paris Olympics.

Oozing with confidence, Yulo, who is among the favorites to win a medal for the Philippines in the Paris Olympics, ended his men’s qualification performance in subdivision 2 strong as he finished with a total of 83.631 points.

As of posting time, the 24-year-old is at eighth place.

The top 24 gymnasts, with a maximum of two per country, will qualify to the all-around final.

However, there is still subdivision 3 action that will kick off Sunday at 2 a.m. (Manila time).

Currently, Yulo has qualified for the floor exercise final, where he ranked second with a score of 14.766.

He is also currently at sixth place in the vault exercise with a score of 14.683.

Only the top eight gymnasts per apparatus will qualify to the finals.

Yulo scored 13.066 on pommel horse, 13.000 on rings, 14.533 on parallel bars and 13.466 on the horizontal bar, which placed him far from the top eight of each apparatus.