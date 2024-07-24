^

Sports

Kiefer Ravena grateful for recent championships

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 2:51pm
Kiefer Ravena grateful for recent championships
Kiefer Ravena
Jones Cup / Strong Group Athletics

MANILA, Philippines — Definitely no luck involved.

Fresh off bringing home the William Jones Cup title, guard Kiefer Ravena raved about winning two international championships this year.

The Filipino playmaker, back in May, won the Japan B.League B2 championship with the Shiga Lakes.

A few days ago, he won the Jones Cup championship as he came in huge in the clutch for Strong Group-Pilipinas against Chinese Taipei-A, 83-79, in overtime.

In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old Ravena thanked his team, his family, the Strong Group management, his fans and even those who doubted him.

“Two international championships this 2024. When no one else believed, God did! To everyone who didn’t, thank you for always pushing me to be better, You guys are the best!” he posted on his social media page.

“To all my teammates, you guys are special. We all understood how it took to win. It wasn’t all beautiful but we stuck to it. Stayed the course and eventually won it all,” he added, as he tipped his hat to Shiga and Strong Group Athletics.

“Lastly, I thought it was luck.. until I did it again.”

After winning seven straight games to open the Jones Cup, the Philippines came face-to-face with Chinese Taipei A, which was also undefeated in the tourney.

With Chris McCullough struggling the whole game, the home team went up by seven, 71-64, with about a minute and eight seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But SGA clawed back, retaliating with a 9-0 run capped by a Ravena 3-pointer to go up by two, 73-71, with 13.2 seconds remaining.

The game ultimately went to overtime, and the Philippine squad made big plays down the stretch to win their seventh Jones Cup title.

Ravena’s teammate, RJ Abarrientos, also looked back on SGA’s title run.

He posted photos of the tournament with the caption “In Jesus’ name, I play!"

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

KIEFER RAVENA

STRONG GROUP

WILLIAM JONES CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gymnastics publication tags Yulo as medal favorite in Paris Olympics

Gymnastics publication tags Yulo as medal favorite in Paris Olympics

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 1 day ago
Carlos Edriel Yulo was predicted by an international gymnastics e-zine and a leading sports magazine to land medals at the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA revenues to pick up

PBA revenues to pick up

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It won’t be easy to surpass or even match the record revenues registered during the PBA’s 47th season where three...
Sports
fbtw
PBA offers 6 days per week of games

PBA offers 6 days per week of games

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Fans will get a healthy dose of PBA action with six days a week of games in the Governors’ Cup starting Aug. 18 to open...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga blasts Batangas for 18th straight MPBL win

Pampanga blasts Batangas for 18th straight MPBL win

1 day ago
Powerhouse Pampanga thumped Batangas, 88-62, on Monday to extend its dominant run in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
PBA sets pillars for future

PBA sets pillars for future

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The PBA Board of Governors went through long hours of deliberation, discussion and debate to emerge from the league’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao in Japan for exhibition fight

Pacquiao in Japan for exhibition fight

By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao arrived in Japan Tuesday night for his exhibition fight with Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo at the Saitama...
Sports
fbtw
Tiger's teen son Charlie Woods misses cut at US Junior Amateur

Tiger's teen son Charlie Woods misses cut at US Junior Amateur

5 hours ago
Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, fired a 10-over par 80 on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine curling team eyes historic Winter Olympics appearance

Philippine curling team eyes historic Winter Olympics appearance

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Will we finally see a Philippine curling team compete in the Winter Olympics?
Sports
fbtw
Ardina, Pagdanganan prime up for Olympics, vie in Canadian Open

Ardina, Pagdanganan prime up for Olympics, vie in Canadian Open

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Dottie Ardina’s Olympic preparation received a significant psychological boost as she clinched a spot in the prestigious...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with