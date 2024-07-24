^

Severino bests Croatian foe to keep lead in Armenia chess tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 1:35pm
Sander Severino in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur ASEAN Para Games
PSC-POC Media Group

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Sander Severino knew the road back to the top of the mountain of chess for the physically disabled isn’t easy.

Step by step and brick by brick, the former world champion from Silay City, Negros Occidental is getting there though.

Drawing strength from his opening savvy and endgame brilliance, the 39-year-old Severino bested feisty Croatian Domagoj Glazar in a marathon 90-move win Tuesday night that kept him at the helm after five rounds of the International Physically Disabled Chess Association World Championship at the Black Fortress in Gyumri, Armenia.

There, the many-time ASEAN and Asian Para Games gold winner was accompanied by fellow FIDE Master Marcin Molenda of Poland, a winner over former IPCA titlist Andrei Obudchuk of Russia, with 4.5 points apiece.

Interestingly, Severino and Molenda were battling each other in the sixth round of this nine-round, 52-player meet at press time with the wheelchair-bound Philippine bet, who has muscle dystrophy or degeneration, expected to throw caution to wind for that crucial victory.

Of course, another triumph should keep Severino in the hunt for that second crown in this same tournament he lorded over four years ago when it was done via rapid and online format due to the pandemic.

Closely behind were countrymen James Infiesto, who has 3.5 points, and Henry Lopez, who has three points.

The country also fielded in its women’s team of four — Cheryl Angot (2), Cheyzer Mendoza (1.5), Jean Lee-Nacita (1.5) and Fe Mangayayam (1) — in an event financed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

