Gilas boys overpower Thais to go 2-0

MANILA, Philippines -- Make that two in a row for the Gilas Pilipinas boys.

The Gilas boys erupted in the middle quarters to pull away from Thailand, 87-53, to remain unblemished in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers Saturday afternoon at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Andy Gemao paced the Philippines once again with 18 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Cabs Cabonilas added 17.

Leading by just three, 22-19, at the end of the first quarter, the Philippines unleashed an 18-2 run to start the second frame capped by a layup by Cabs Cabonilas to go up by 19, 40-21.

A layup by Sirichot Saleewan and a split from the line by Kevin Ciati temporarily stopped the bleeding for Thailand, 24-40, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Cabonilas and Charles Esteban kept the Thais at bay.

With the separation, the Philippines continued to pounce on the attack leading by as much as 34 points, 87-53, capped by freebies by Mark Esperanza.

Carl Manding produced 10 points off the bench for Gilas.

Pongsaporn Srijan was the only Thailand player in double digits with 10 points. He also had four boards and four dimes.

Gilas rose to 2-0 in the tourney.

Up next for the Philippine contingent will be Indonesia on Sunday, 4 p.m.