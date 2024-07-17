NU's Bella Belen wins another MVP plum

Bella Belen also reigned supreme by copping the highest individual honor in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals as the Lady Bulldogs completed a perfect run.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University star spiker Bella Belen added another feather in her cap, winning her second Most Valuable Player (MVP) honor this year.

On the heels of her coronation as the MVP for the second time in the last three UAAP seasons, Belen also reigned supreme by copping the highest individual honor in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals as the Lady Bulldogs completed a perfect run.

The Alas Pilipinas standout was also named the First Best Outside Spiker after a steady performance in the six-game romp of NU highlighted by her 25-point eruption in Game 2 of the finale against Far Eastern U on Tuesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Overall, it’s the third MVP award of Belen in a young collegiate career after also becoming the first-ever women’s Rookie-MVP in the UAAP Season 84 when the Lady Bulldogs, likewise, won their first volleyball title in 65 years with a 16-0 sweep.

Belen and the Lady Bulldogs bowed to La Salle in Season 85 before a redemption in Season 86 and this time, a title in the National Invitationals also won by La Salle in their absence last year.

Prior to that, the Belen-led NU also ruled the first two seasons of the SSL Collegiate Pre-Season Championship via sweep for now a flawless 24-0 record in all Shakeys tournaments.

NU, although without another star Alyssa Solomon due to injury and with a bevy of rookies in roster, capped the feat by sweeping FEU in the best-of-three finals.

The team results and the individual awards of their aces further proved NU’s stature as the best volleyball program in the country today.

“I must say that the NU volleyball program established the right formula from high school to college. Though it’s not always perfect, pero mayroon naman results na naa-achieve,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Norman Miguel.

Meanwhile, joining Belen in the Mythical Team were teammates Lams Lamina (Best Setter) and Shaira Jardio (Best Libero).

St. Benilde’s Wielyn Estoque (Second Best Outside Spiker) and Zamantha Nolasco (First Best Middle Blocker) along with FEU’s Jean Asis (2nd Best Middle Blocker) and Letran’s Judielle Nitura (Best Opposite Hitter) completed the individual awardees.