^

Sports

NU's Bella Belen wins another MVP plum

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 3:03pm
NU's Bella Belen wins another MVP plum
Bella Belen also reigned supreme by copping the highest individual honor in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals as the Lady Bulldogs completed a perfect run.
SSL Photo

MANILA, Philippines -- National University star spiker Bella Belen added another feather in her cap, winning her second Most Valuable Player (MVP) honor this year.

On the heels of her coronation as the MVP for the second time in the last three UAAP seasons, Belen also reigned supreme by copping the highest individual honor in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals as the Lady Bulldogs completed a perfect run.

The Alas Pilipinas standout was also named the First Best Outside Spiker after a steady performance in the six-game romp of NU highlighted by her 25-point eruption in Game 2 of the finale against Far Eastern U on Tuesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Overall, it’s the third MVP award of Belen in a young collegiate career after also becoming the first-ever women’s Rookie-MVP in the UAAP Season 84 when the Lady Bulldogs, likewise, won their first volleyball title in 65 years with a 16-0 sweep.

Belen and the Lady Bulldogs bowed to La Salle in Season 85 before a redemption in Season 86 and this time, a title in the National Invitationals also won by La Salle in their absence last year.

Prior to that, the Belen-led NU also ruled the first two seasons of the SSL Collegiate Pre-Season Championship via sweep for now a flawless 24-0 record in all Shakeys tournaments.

NU, although without another star Alyssa Solomon due to injury and with a bevy of rookies in roster, capped the feat by sweeping FEU in the best-of-three finals.

The team results and the individual awards of their aces further proved NU’s stature as the best volleyball program in the country today.

“I must say that the NU volleyball program established the right formula from high school to college. Though it’s not always perfect, pero mayroon naman results na naa-achieve,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Norman Miguel.

Meanwhile, joining Belen in the Mythical Team were teammates Lams Lamina (Best Setter) and Shaira Jardio (Best Libero).

St. Benilde’s Wielyn Estoque (Second Best Outside Spiker) and Zamantha Nolasco (First Best Middle Blocker) along with FEU’s Jean Asis (2nd Best Middle Blocker) and Letran’s Judielle Nitura (Best Opposite Hitter) completed the individual awardees.

vuukle comment

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY LADY BULLDOGS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The unexpected roommate

The unexpected roommate

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
A funny story that the late Chino Trinidad once told was about his father Recah, a respected sportswriter and columnist now...
Sports
fbtw
Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

Krejcikova rules Wimbledon Czech pockets second Grand Slam title

2 days ago
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title on...
Sports
fbtw
Balti banners &rsquo;24 draft class

Balti banners ’24 draft class

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Make way for Converge’s new twin tower of Justin Arana and freshman Justine Baltazar.
Sports
fbtw
Amaro, Yulo king, queen of &rsquo;24 Palaro

Amaro, Yulo king, queen of ’24 Palaro

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Tanker Albert Jose Amaro II of Calabarzon and gymnast Iza Yulo of the National Capital Region lorded it over their respective...
Sports
fbtw
FEU booters&rsquo; dramatic win punctuates NCR championship

FEU booters’ dramatic win punctuates NCR championship

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The National Capital Region remained the lord of the Palarong Pambansa for the 17th straight edition.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Passionate Filipinos take Mobile Legends esports to new heights in MSC

Passionate Filipinos take Mobile Legends esports to new heights in MSC

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Filipino fans and players alike have risen to the occasion in the recent Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Mid-Season Cup ...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

Pampanga routs Binan for 17th straight win in MPBL

3 hours ago
Defending champion Pampanga thumped Binan, 91-74, on Tuesday to stretch its hot streak in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Mascari&ntilde;as, Belen rule Sunrise Sprint triathlon

Mascariñas, Belen rule Sunrise Sprint triathlon

3 hours ago
In a showcase of superb biking prowess, Lord Cedric Mascariñas and Alexis Belen clinched the overall championships...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT's Davison out indefinitely due to injury

PLDT's Davison out indefinitely due to injury

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The PLDT High Speed Hitters will have to do without Filipino-Canadian hitter Savi Davison until further notice as they began...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with