Converge's Ayo optimistic on Baltazar for attitude, character

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 8:08pm
Justine Baltazar
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from being skilled, Justine Baltazar’s attitude will ensure a successful basketball career, Converge FiberXers head coach Aldin Ayo said.

Ayo, who drafted Baltazar first overall in the 2024 PBA draft, said that aside from the big man’s size and talent, his attitude will also led him to “do more.”

“He has the skills and the talent, but more than that, iyong ugali. He’s gonna do more,” the coach said at the sidelines of the draft.

“He’ll find a way kasi if you’re going to compare Balti to June Mar [Fajardo, Christian] Standhardinger and Japeth [Aguilar], mas malalaki iyon kay Balti and more experienced, mga beterano e,” he added.

“Pero doon papasok iyong character, iyong… grit na he’ll find a way to compete and he’ll find a way to win.”

Baltazar’s addition to Converge gave the FiberXers, who won just three games in the previous season, their center of the future.

The team will potentially have one of the best, young frontlines in the league along with Justin Arana.

“Iyon nga ang sabi ko sa inyo, naghahanap kami ng big man na versatile, lahat ng binanggit ko sa interview andito kay Balti. Big man, skilled, andito lahat and aside from the talent and skills that he has, I know him personally,” he said.

“We know that he’s a winner. We know that he’s going to do whatever it takes to help our team.”

And with Baltazar’s addition, Ayo underscored that the FiberXers could become perennial playoff contenders.

“Of course. Everybody wants na makarating sa playoffs and pagdating sa playoffs, titignan na lang natin kung anong pwedeng magawa,” he said.

Converge’s selection reunited the coach and the 27-year-old big man, who played for Ayo back in college.

While Baltazar could possibly not suit up for the FiberXers immediately – he is still playing for the Pampanga Giant Lanters in the MPBL – Converge said they will be patient.

Aside from Baltazar, the FiberXers also selected Pao Javillonar, Jason Credo and Ronan Santos.

Ayo said that they filled their holes in the lineup with their picks.

“Well, naghanap na lang kami ng size. Yun ang kulang namin. And naghanap kami ng mga role players and nakuha namin. We’re happy with the players that we got.”

