1st COPA Rizal football tilt slated July 27-29 in Calamba

Calamba City mayor Ross Rizal, left, and Total Football Club team manager Jeremy Elgin Tancangco sign a Memorandum of Agreement for the staging of the 1st Mayor Ross Rizal Football Cup set July 27 and 28 at the Inspire Sports Academy at National University Laguna in Calamba City.

MANILA, Philippines – Preparations are underway by Total Football Club for the 1st Mayor Ross Rizal Football Cup to be held on July 27-28 at the Inspire Sports Academy at National University Laguna in Calamba City.

As the excitement builds up for the tournament, Total FC is working tirelessly to ensure that the event would run as smoothly as possible as it will serve as a testament to their vision of unity and community engagement through sports development.

“This tournament will symbolize the vibrant spirit of Calamba City and its people and as a testament to our commitment to sports and youth development in our renewed Calamba (CalamBAGO),” said Calamba City Mayor Ross Rizal.

“We are laying the groundwork for a healthier and (a) more connected community through programs like this as our administration focuses to strengthen our collective efforts towards health and wellness in the City; I look forward to seeing the positive impact of these programs will have towards our Calambeños and the city as a whole,” he added.

The tournament is set to be a showcase of the rich football talent in the City of Calamba, with teams participating from the local and neighboring communities. The football cup will provide a unique opportunity for young football players from Calamba to display their skills on a bigger stage and for scouts to discover new talents.

“Football is more than just a game; it's a language that unites people from all walks of life. With the 1st Mayor Ross Rizal’s Football Cup, we're not just hosting a tournament; we're nurturing a community,” said Total FC team manager Jeremy Elgin Tancangco.

“We want to create an environment where talent, passion, and camaraderie flourish and we believe that this cup will be a game-changer, for a brighter future in football here in Calamba City and nearby towns as well,” he added.

Named after the mayor of Calamba, the Mayor Ross Rizal’s 1st Football Cup is a series of football matches that serves as a beacon for progress in local sports infrastructure, environmental milestones, and reformed community engagement in the City of Calamba.

Just recently, Rizal was hailed as the Top 1 Performing Mayor in the whole Region IV A and B from a recent survey by the RPMD last June. Also, Calamba City was recognized as the city with the Cleanest Air in the Philippines, and 6th in South East Asia by the 2023 IQ Air World Air Quality Report. Calamba City continues to thrive with eco-friendly projects and sprawling communities.

“We at the Inspire Sports Academy are honored to host the inaugural Mayor Ross Rizal’s 1st COPA Rizal Football Cup. This tournament is not just a sporting event; it's a celebration of the spirit of our community,” said Benjamin Uichico, Managing Director of Inspire Sports Academy.

“We are proud to support Total FC and Mayor Ross Rizal in their efforts to promote football and bring people together as our facilities here in NU Laguna are designed to inspire, and be a place where sports and camaraderie thrive and to create lasting memories,” he added.

With the involvement of various stakeholders, the said tournament is set to provide a boost to the local economy, promote eco-tourism, and enhance the city's reputation as a hub for sports excellence. Total FC's commitment to youth development will be on full display during the tournament.

By providing a platform for young athletes to compete and learn, the club is investing in the future of football in the country. The event will also serve as an opportunity for coaches and mentors to identify and nurture promising talents from Calamba City.

“We do hope that this event will bring the Football Community closer; from coaches, players, and parents, would find the essence of the cup is more than just playing the sport we love, but also the community we build,” said Edwin Alobin Jr., chairman of the Referees Cup.

“By uplifting the community through well organized and supervised matches, we would be able to see the best of the best pour their hearts out on the pitch and bring their football game to a whole new level,” he added

With the collective efforts of Total FC, the City Government of Calamba, and the community, the tournament is poised to be a landmark event that celebrates the power of sports to unite and inspire.