Roma Mae Doromal ecstatic to play for Gorayeb with Capital1

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 10, 2024 | 11:10am
Roma Mae Doromal (2nd from left).
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – Capital1 Solar Spikers rookie Roma Mae Doromal will join a familiar system as she heads into the Premier Volleyball League, with former Ateneo coach Roger Gorayeb waiting for her at the helm of her new team.

Recently graduated as the Blue Eagles’ captain in UAAP Season 86, Doromal no longer overlapped with Gorayeb’s role as head coach in Katipunan. But as their Ateneo roots run deep, the young libero expressed excitement in training under the veteran mentor.

“Excited ako to be under coach Roger and I’ve heard a lot of good feedbacks talaga from him and super open talaga ako na matuto sa kanya under sa system niya so excited ako to play under coach Roger,” said Doromal.

Before heading into the pros, Doromal was under the tutelage of other longtime coaches like Oliver Almadro, and most recently Brazilian mentor Sergio Veloso during her stay in Ateneo.

While there are reunions with fellow Blue Eagles, there will also be rivalries turned friendly as she is set to be teammates with La Salle hitter Leila Cruz, who was selected second overall in the draft by the Solar Spikers.

Putting the Ateneo-La Salle rivalry aside, the defensive specialist embraces the challenge of helping Capital1 improve in the PVL, and forming a connection with a former foe.

“Embrace ko [yung role ko dito] kung paano ko in-embrace yung sa Ateneo. This time, I hope na makapaglead pa talaga ako, kami ni Leila and super excited talaga to play with her inside the court,” she said.

But perhaps most importantly, Doromal will be joining the PVL ranks with her older sister Roma Joy, who plays for the Galeries Tower Highrisers. Having missed the chance of playing against her sibling in their UAAP days, the libero is eager to show her stuff against her more experienced sister.

“Exciting talaga, alam kong hindi yun magpapatalo siyempre hindi din ako papatalo and really ano talaga happy ako na this time nasa isang league na kami,” she said.

Doromal and Cruz thus reinforce a Capital1 squad that is slowly but surely learning the ropes in the PVL. They are led by skipper and veteran hitter Jorelle Singh.

