^

Sports

FIVB Challenger Cup fires off Thursday

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 3, 2024 | 4:32pm
FIVB Challenger Cup fires off Thursday

Games Thursday
(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)
3 p.m. – Puerto Rico vs Kenya
5 p.m. – Sweden vs Belgium

MANILA, Philippines – The race for that one precious slot to the prestigious Women’s Volleyball Nations League starts as eight countries, including host Alas Pilipinas, clash in the FIVB Challenger Cup, which will be unveiled Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Puerto Rico and Kenya open hostilities at 3 p.m. while Sweden, the recently crowned European Golden League champion in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, faces off with Belgium, a European league bronze winner, at 5 p.m.

The Swedes are expected to parade European Golden League reigning Most Valuable Players Isabelle Haak; while the Belgians will parade their two best weapons in power-hitting Britt Herbots and Silke Van Avermet.

And it will be Alas Pilipinas’ turn on Friday as they battle fancied regional rival Vietnam, which ruled the AVC Challenge Cup last month when the former settled for a breakthrough bronze.

Preceding the Philippines-Vietnam 5 p.m. showdown is the duel between European Golden League silver medalist Czech Republic, which will be spearheaded by Michaela Mlejnkova, and Argentina, the 2019 Challenger Cup third placer, at 3 p.m.

And the Filipinas are bracing for a tougher grind ahead.

“We know it will be a tough tournament but we will try to play our best,” said Alas skipper Jia de Guzman.

The short but sweet four-day tilt will have a knockout format where the eight try to eliminate every team they face until one ends up as the sole winner and recipient of that important seat to the VNL where they will join planet’s cream of the crop next year.

The semifinals are set Saturday while the finale the next day.

And Alas Pilipinas and its droves of rabid, glory-seeking Philippine fandom are hoping the country can achieve the impossible and miraculously claim that one ticket to VNL heaven.

vuukle comment

VNL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LA says Kai&rsquo;s time is now

LA says Kai’s time is now

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
LA Tenorio is now in Regina, Canada, on the Gilas Legends Tour but continues to monitor how coach Tim Cone’s troops...
Sports
fbtw
Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz, Sinner

Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz, Sinner

9 hours ago
Not many players can boast victories over Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but British rookie Jacob Fearnley has notched...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer rises to No. 27 in world rankings&nbsp;

Olympic-bound Fil-Ivorian fencer rises to No. 27 in world rankings 

7 hours ago
Maxine Esteban got a huge motivational boost for her campaign in the Paris Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Cone rues missing pieces

Cone rues missing pieces

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Gilas head coach Tim Cone isn’t in the business of making excuses. That’s not his style. But in preparing for...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys fall to Puerto Rico, stay winless

Gilas boys fall to Puerto Rico, stay winless

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Three straight losses for the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
23 teams duke it out in Pilipinas Super League National Finals

23 teams duke it out in Pilipinas Super League National Finals

4 hours ago
The cast for the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) National Finals is now complete as five teams from the Visayas Regional Finals...
Sports
fbtw
McCullough finally gets chance to represent Philippines with Strong Group's Jones Cup bid

McCullough finally gets chance to represent Philippines with Strong Group's Jones Cup bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Former San Miguel Beermen import Chris McCullough is happy to be representing the Philippines in an international competition,...
Sports
fbtw
Arca banners Philippine chess team in Eastern Asia Juniors tilt

Arca banners Philippine chess team in Eastern Asia Juniors tilt

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Christian Gian Karlo Arca will try to follow the footsteps of International Master Daniel Quizon as he plunges into action...
Sports
fbtw
France&rsquo;s &lsquo;unique&rsquo; hoops grassroots program key to NBA success, says Joakim Noah

France’s ‘unique’ hoops grassroots program key to NBA success, says Joakim Noah

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
In recent years, France has worked to establish itself among developers of top basketball talent, and this was made even more...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with