Fernandez upends Keys, seals title duel vs Russian

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 5:35pm
Leylah Fernandez of Canada hits a backhand return to Shelby Rogers of the US during their Round of 16 match at ATP-WTA Indian Wells tennis tournament on October 12, 2021 in Indian Wells, California.
Frederic J. Brown / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Leylah Fernandez moved one step closer to achieving a breakthrough on grass and at the WTA 500 level or above since her impressive finals run at the 2021 US Open, repulsing defending champion Madison Keys, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, in the semifinals of the Rothesay International Eastbourne in England Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Riding the momentum from her quarterfinal appearance at last week’s Birmingham tournament, Fernandez outplayed No. 4 seed Keys in the decisive set. Her solid all-around game was highlighted by superb drop and lob shots that often caught her American rival off guard.

"We’ve been working super hard the past couple of months and the past couple of weeks, so I am super happy with the results,” Fernandez said, crediting her improved game to her relentless hard work.

A title win would significantly boost the Filipino-Canadian’s confidence heading into next week’s Wimbledon. However, she faces a tough challenge in the championship match against World No. 14 Daria Kasatkina from Russia, last year’s runner-up, who also required three sets to overcome Jasmine Paolini 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Neither Fernandez nor Kasatkina has won a title on grass, making the stakes even higher for the final showdown.

Acknowledging Fernandez's prowess on grass, Kasatkina said, “Grass suits Leylah very well. It’s going to be tough; she’s in great form now and has beaten very good players this week. In the finals, everyone wants to win, so I’ll try to enjoy myself and see how this final turns out.”

Fernandez, 21, has been a dominant force throughout the week, defeating Barbora Krejcikova, Alison Krueger, Harriet Dart, and Keys on her way to the championship match.

“I’m enjoying it a lot (the grass court swing). It means a lot to me. At the moment, we’re taking it one match at a time, having fun on and off the court. It’s good preparation for Wimbledon, but now we’re just focusing on the final,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez burst onto the WTA scene by upsetting several top opponents to reach the US Open finals three years ago, narrowly missing a fairytale ending when she lost to Britain’s Emma Raducanu. Since then, she has secured three tour-level titles and reached a career-high ranking of world No. 13 in 2022. Her rock-solid mentality and determination to never give up have made her a tough opponent to break down in recent weeks, as displayed in her victory over Keys.

Kasatkina, 27, is well-acquainted with the pressures of competing in a final at Devonshire Park, having fallen short in the trophy race last year. “It’s never easy to come to a tournament where you have to defend a lot of points, so I’m really happy that I was able to play well, enjoy myself on court, and find a way to come back into the match,” Kasatkina said.

The final will mark the fifth meeting between Kasatkina and Fernandez, with the Russian leading their head-to-head 2-0, having secured victories on both hard and clay courts.

