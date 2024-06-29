^

Sports

Mixed results for Sibol in 1st round of IESF Qualifiers

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 29, 2024 | 11:29am
Mixed results for Sibol in 1st round of IESF Qualifiers
Sibol Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- The country's national esports team Sibol underwent an acid test this week at the World Esports Championships' (WEC) South East Asia Qualifiers for Womens Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) and Dota2.

The men's MLBB team has a direct invite to the championship organized by the International Esports Federation (IESF) after they won last year's event.

Women's MLBB

For the Womens' MLBB team, Sibol ended up with a strong group stage outing, conquering Group A without a single game loss. But Cambodia turned up to be the team's kryptonite. 

In Game 1 of the semifinals, Sibol caught up to Cambodia's early game aggression, with the Filipinos shifting to an objective game, focusing on keeping the gold lead as well as taking down turrets to eventually take the first game.

Game 2 featured a more strategic Cambodia squad, which toned down its aggression and focused on the gold lead and cleaned up their lanes. With Sibol trying to clear the waves on both their top and bottom lanes while the lord was already up, Cambodia took the man advantage to take the lord and pick out the Sibol roster one by one, securing a wipeout and forcing a decider.

On the brink of elimination, Sibol had a bad start in Game 3 as Cambodia took an 8-0 lead, preventing Sibol from trying to secure any objectives. The lord dance by the 12th minute saw three heroes down on the side of Sibol, prompting Cambodia to seize the base and take the series, eliminating Sibol from the qualifiers.

Dota2

The Dota2 roster started strong with a win against Thailand in just under 35 minutes but saw defeat at the hands of Malaysia. But the Filipino squad paid the loss no mind as they had to immediately bound back to face Cambodia the same night and unleashed their hunger for a win by taking down the Cambodia squad in just over 30 minutes.

With one match left, Sibol had to secure a win against Myanmar to book their ticket to the Asian Championship. 

Myanmar started the game with aggression taking a 3-0 lead against the Filipinos, but Sibol was able to read the Myanmar's team and able to slowly close the gap, tying the game in kills and gold lead by the 13th minute. The back and forth between the two teams came to a head by the 23th minute when a team fight saw four players down on the side of Myanmar to shift the game's momentum to the Filipinos, who eventually take the match-up 30-12 to book their ticket to the IESF Asian Championships happening in Chengdu, China in September.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ginebra, Meralco 15U teams triumph

Ginebra, Meralco 15U teams triumph

11 hours ago
Ginebra and Meralco cruised to blowout victories to open the 2024 Batang PBA-Centrum Kids 15-under tournament on Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Dream come true for LeBron: Bronny drafted by LA Lakers

Dream come true for LeBron: Bronny drafted by LA Lakers

11 hours ago
Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cone faces grizzled coaches

Cone faces grizzled coaches

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
For Gilas, it won’t only be a battle among men in sneakers at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas falls short vs Turkish quintet

Gilas falls short vs Turkish quintet

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas sustained a 73-84 defeat to Turkey in a tuneup game in Istanbul Thursday night (early yesterday in Manila)...
Sports
fbtw
Eala misses Wimby spot

Eala misses Wimby spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Another chance, another heartbreak.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
For Apple, golf is journey of growth

For Apple, golf is journey of growth

11 hours ago
At just 16, Dominique “Apple” Gotiong has found a profound passion for golf, extending beyond the sport to valuable...
Sports
fbtw
Everything to gain Alas&rsquo; mantra in FIVB Challenger Cup

Everything to gain Alas’ mantra in FIVB Challenger Cup

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas team captain Jia de Guzman said the way to compete and be a medal contender in the Southeast Asian Games is...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca, Dottie way off with 76

Bianca, Dottie way off with 76

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Paris Olympics-bound Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina got off to a fumbling start at the Dow Championship, posting a six-over...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla, Olivarez on collision course in Dimaporo Open

Arcilla, Olivarez on collision course in Dimaporo Open

11 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez fashioned out straight-set victories to set up semifinal clashes with their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with