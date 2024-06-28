^

Sports

NBL proves caliber after Alex Sarr goes No. 2 in NBA Draft

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
June 28, 2024 | 1:12pm
NBL proves caliber after Alex Sarr goes No. 2 in NBA Draft
French basketball player Alex Sarr looks on during Round One of the 78th edition of the NBA's annual draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, on June 26, 2024.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP

NEW YORK – Perth Wildcats 7-foot center Alex Sarr made history Wednesday night (Thursday Manila time) when he became the highest NBL player to be selected in the NBA Draft. 

The French-born Sarr, 19, was selected second overall behind his countryman Zaccharie Risacher, who went No. 1 to the Atlanta Hawks. 

Sarr was projected to go No. 1 until he declined the Hawks’ invitation for an individual workout. Sarr’s agent Bill Duffy was focused on getting his client to the rebuilding Wizards, where there is a clearer path for him to start from Day One. 

“I'm just excited to join this team,” Sarr said. “It's a team that I watched a lot this past year. I think I can be really impactful on that team, and I can't wait to add my game to the roster.”

The Wizards shipped their longtime starting center Daniel Gafford to the Mavericks at the trade deadline. Gafford instantly went from the basement of the standings to playing in the NBA Finals. 

The starting center spot is for Sarr to lose. 

Sarr is embracing the challenge with a firm belief that getting drafted is not the culmination of his basketball journey that brought him to the US to play for the Overtime Elite and then Australia in the NBL’s Next Stars program but it’s just the beginning. 

“I think it's just a first step, but it's definitely achieving something that was big for me. You know, being drafted, I don't take it for granted and I'm sure enjoying it a lot,” Sarr said. 

Sarr played a key role in the Wildcats’ NBL playoff run, averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 27 games. 

The NBL’s Next Stars program has become the best pathway to the NBA outside the US and Europe. They have now produced a dozen NBA picks since 2020: 

2020 – LaMelo Ball (No. 3) and R.J. Hampton (No. 24)
2021 – Josh Giddey (No. 6)
2022 – Ousmane Dieng (No. 11), Luke Travers (No. 56) and Hugo Besson (No. 58)
2023 – Rayan Rupert (No. 43) and Mojave King (No. 47)
2024 – Alex Sarr (No. 2), AJ Johnson (No. 23), Johnny Furphy (No. 35) and Bobi Klintman (No. 37)

Kai Sotto, the Philippines’ top prospect, also tried the NBL route but failed to land consistent minutes. He went undrafted in 2022.  

It was not the case for the California-born Johnson, a former four-star recruit, who was selected in the first round despite struggling to find a consistent role in the NBL. 

The 19-year-old Johnson de-committed from the University of Texas to play in the NBL. He ran into a wall though, failing to earn a meaningful role. He averaged just 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds across 7.7 minutes in 26 games for the Illawarra Hawks, where Ball also played. 

Still, he was proud of his decision to play in the pros rather than go to college. 

“A hundred percent, I'm super proud of myself just sticking through that Australian season,” Johnson said, “knowing things were not going my way but continuing to believe in myself every single day, and keep taking steps and getting better and looking at the bigger picture of my career. I feel like it's a great experience of being out there.”

The 6-foot-5 guard impressed the Bucks enough during his workout. 

“I feel like Milwaukee was one of the best workouts I had,” Johnson said. “Even in the interviews at the combine and stuff like that, the interviews went really well. They just seemed like they had my best interests and they really liked me. So yeah, I kind of felt a little bit like Milwaukee would be the team that would want me.”

Johnson, who was not invited to the Green Room, attended with his family and sat in the lower bowl section of Barclays Center. His gamble paid off when he turned out to be one of the biggest surprised picks of the night. 

“I feel like there's no feeling like it. Just having all the people who have been a part of your journey since the beginning and seeing you grow,” Johnson said. “I feel like there's nothing like having them here with me and experiencing this with me and supporting me. There's no feeling like it, honestly.”

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for the New York-based website Heavy.com.

vuukle comment

NBA

NBA DRAFT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alas Pilipinas draws incentives from government

Alas Pilipinas draws incentives from government

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas got a boost from Sen. Bong Go and the Philippine Sports Commission with the team members given an incentive...
Sports
fbtw
Historic NBA draft for France

Historic NBA draft for France

14 hours ago
The NBA may have to rethink the timing of its annual draft. Not the month, but a tweak to the hour the picks start coming...
Sports
fbtw
What makes Betancourt tick

What makes Betancourt tick

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
While Joe Betancourt, the former Charlotte Hornets scout who nearly brought Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA in 1997, is busy...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas looking forward to tough tune-ups vs Turkiye, Poland

Gilas looking forward to tough tune-ups vs Turkiye, Poland

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
With Gilas Pilipinas about to face Turkiye and Poland ahead of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), head coach Tim...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX holds basketball clinics, court renovations in Northern Luzon

NLEX holds basketball clinics, court renovations in Northern Luzon

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors are bringing their basketball programs far and wide as they continued on with their “Dayo”...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas women seek better showing in FIBA 3x3 Wuhan tilt

Gilas women seek better showing in FIBA 3x3 Wuhan tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women 3x3 team is eyeing a stronger finish in the Wuhan leg of the FIBA 3x3 women’s series this...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas falls short vs T&uuml;rkiye

Gilas falls short vs Türkiye

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas put up a gallant effort but ultimately ran out of steam against Türkiye, 84-73, in a friendly match early...
Sports
fbtw
Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

5 hours ago
Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in...
Sports
fbtw
Hoping for feel of Euro play

Hoping for feel of Euro play

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Whether it’s against a foreign club or a top-tier Euro squad, Gilas Pilipinas is always game for tune-ups in its continuing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with