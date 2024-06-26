^

Sports

Strong field expected in Go For Gold Criterium Race

The Philippine Star
June 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Strong field expected in Go For Gold Criterium Race
Jeremy Go (left) and Sunshine Vallejos
PSA

MANILA, Philippines — The Go For Gold Criterium Race takes its act down South as it holds Series 2 of its competition this Sunday.

Around 400 participants are expected to compete in the 10 categories at stake in the one-day race to be held at the City Di Mare in Cebu.

Over P200,000 prize money will be given out during the event, with the champions in the premier men’s and women’s elite categories receiving P20,000 each.

“With Cebu being a hotbed of cycling and cycling talent, we expect na maraming manonood ng event natin,” said Go For Gold founder Jeremy Go in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We’re trying to grow the sport of cycling and also trying to professionalize it. That’s why we always work hand in hand with Philcycling,” Go added. “Aside from organizing safe and well-run races in order to elevate the sport of cycling in the Philippines, these races serve as talent identification for the new and younger generation of Filipino cyclists.”

Lady commissaire Sunshie Vallejos joined Go in the same Forum presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, Milo, and the country’s leading sports entertainment gateway, ArenaPlus.

CRITERIUM RACE
