^

Sports

VNL: Japan's Miyaura makes most of playing time vs USA

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 24, 2024 | 9:47am
VNL: Japan's Miyaura makes most of playing time vs USA
Kento Miyaura in action for Japan.
VNL

MANILA, Philippines – Japan’s Kento Miyaura was able to get his feet wet in Ryujin Nippon’s final two games of the preliminary round of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League, as he stepped up for injury-hit stars this week.

Miyaura, who top-scored for Japan in their streak-busting win over Team USA on Sunday, said that it proved helpful for him as he and the rest of the Japanese spikers are preparing not only for the VNL finals next week, but also for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

In two contrasting wins — one via five-set comeback and another via sweep — the 25-year-old flexed his skills that he hopes to bring with him to Paris as well.

“The last game was a very difficult game but we won the game so this experience [will help me] in the Olympics,” he said.

His timely contributions were key for Japan, who lost both Ran Takahashi and Yuji Nishida in the final stretch of preliminaries due to injury.

Despite this, Miyaura remained grounded and was grateful for the support he received from the Filipino fans.

“Today I was the top scorer but sometimes we are in difficult moments, but I tried to find a solution. I had many mistakes in spiking but… I’m happy to win this,” he said.

“Philippine fans are pushing us many times. Also Philippine fans love volleyball. They are making a very nice atmosphere.”

In their game against the US, more than 12,000 fans flocked to the Mall of Asia Arena to catch the action live, while fans also made them feel right at home with their cheers and support at the fan zone.

With Week 3 wrapped up, Miyaura and the rest of Ryujin Nippon will shift their focus to the VNL finals, and more importantly, the Summer Games. 

In the previous edition of the Games in Tokyo, Japan finished seventh in the men’s tournament.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL

VOLLEYBALL NATIONS LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
JPGT Visayas Series swings over to Bacolod

JPGT Visayas Series swings over to Bacolod

10 hours ago
Three talented golfers from the Mindanao region compete against local and regional contenders in the ICTSI Junior PGT Bacolod...
Sports
fbtw
Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Businessman Jefferson Cheng, a key piece of the recent success of the Philippine women’s football team program, has...
Sports
fbtw
French roosters fly high

French roosters fly high

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
France has a tough task to defend the Olympic men’s volleyball title on home soil in Paris next month.
Sports
fbtw
Estudyante Esports nat&rsquo;l tilt all set

Estudyante Esports nat’l tilt all set

By Nelson Beltran | 10 hours ago
Dark League Studios’ Estudyante Esports, after its kickoff via a well-attended esports summit at the Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan slows down

Pagdanganan slows down

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s title bid in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship hit a major snag as she struggled with a two-over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Watanabe cinch for 2nd Olympic stint

Watanabe cinch for 2nd Olympic stint

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Good as in.
Sports
fbtw
Ajido makes big waves

Ajido makes big waves

10 hours ago
With two golds and a silver in the final day, Jamesray Mishael Ajido emerged as the Most Oustanding Swimmer in his category...
Sports
fbtw

Is it worth it?

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
“Sports give life.”
Sports
fbtw
After forgetful Manila stint, Brazil turns attention to VNL finals

After forgetful Manila stint, Brazil turns attention to VNL finals

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
The Brazil men’s volleyball team will be quick to recover after struggling in Week 3 of the 2024 Volleyball Nations...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with