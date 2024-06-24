VNL: Japan's Miyaura makes most of playing time vs USA

MANILA, Philippines – Japan’s Kento Miyaura was able to get his feet wet in Ryujin Nippon’s final two games of the preliminary round of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League, as he stepped up for injury-hit stars this week.

Miyaura, who top-scored for Japan in their streak-busting win over Team USA on Sunday, said that it proved helpful for him as he and the rest of the Japanese spikers are preparing not only for the VNL finals next week, but also for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

In two contrasting wins — one via five-set comeback and another via sweep — the 25-year-old flexed his skills that he hopes to bring with him to Paris as well.

“The last game was a very difficult game but we won the game so this experience [will help me] in the Olympics,” he said.

His timely contributions were key for Japan, who lost both Ran Takahashi and Yuji Nishida in the final stretch of preliminaries due to injury.

Despite this, Miyaura remained grounded and was grateful for the support he received from the Filipino fans.

“Today I was the top scorer but sometimes we are in difficult moments, but I tried to find a solution. I had many mistakes in spiking but… I’m happy to win this,” he said.

“Philippine fans are pushing us many times. Also Philippine fans love volleyball. They are making a very nice atmosphere.”

In their game against the US, more than 12,000 fans flocked to the Mall of Asia Arena to catch the action live, while fans also made them feel right at home with their cheers and support at the fan zone.

With Week 3 wrapped up, Miyaura and the rest of Ryujin Nippon will shift their focus to the VNL finals, and more importantly, the Summer Games.

In the previous edition of the Games in Tokyo, Japan finished seventh in the men’s tournament.