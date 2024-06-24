^

Sibol names roster as IESF qualifiers begin

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 24, 2024 | 9:25am
MANILA, Philippines – The country's national esports team Sibol has announced the complete roster for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) men and women events, as well as for the Dota2 competition in the upcoming World Esports Championships (WEC) organized by the International Esports Federation (IESF).

The men's MLBB roster is composed of RRQ Kaito's main roster Edferdz "Ferdz" Fernandez, Gabriel "DENJIRO" Guinto, Carl Edriel "Minguin" Gallantes, Cymond "Cy" Torres, and Denniel Denison "xNova" Gomez, with Falcons AP.Bren jungler, Kyle "KyleTzy" Sayson, serving as the team's sixth man with head coach Jian "Pauloxpert" Munsayac and assistant coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro. Sibol has a direct invite to the men's event as part of winning last year's WEC.

The Dota2 roster is composed of members of Execration's Dota2 team: Mark Jubert "Shanks" Redira, Denz "Abat" Anedez, Justine Ryan "Tino" Grimaldo, Charles "Lewis" Delo Santos, Bryle "cml" Alvizo, with Jothan "Jotun" Alpuerto as their sixth man, along with coaches Josef Brazal and Joevy Siao. They will need to survive the upcoming South East Asia qualifiers as well as the Asian Championships to book a ticket to Riyadh.

Already competing in the IESF MLBB Women's South East Asia Qualifiers, Sibol's women MLBB team is fielding Smart Omega Empress' roster — Mery "Meraaay" Vivero, Sheen "Shinoa" Perez, Kaye "Keishi" lpuerto, Rica "Amoree" Amores, Gwyneth "Ayanami" Diagon with ONIC ZOL's goldlaner Lhoureian "Rianne" Alcaraz headed by coach Salman "KingSalman" Macarambon.

They opened their campaign with a sweep against Malaysia, 2-0 and will next face Myanmar Monday night, June 24.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
