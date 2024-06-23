NFL champion Nikko Remigio sees American football also thriving in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – As the old saying goes, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

With a number of Filipino-American players now in the National Football League (NFL), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio is optimistic that there even a homegrown Filipino will make it to the US-based league.

Remigio, who has Filipino roots, is in the country for CampBeezy Volume 3: Manila Madness with fellow Fil-Am NFL player Cam Bynum. He said that American football will flourish in basketball-crazy Philippines — and he even thinks it has already started with baby steps.

Remigio and Bynum are just two of a handful of NFL players with Filipino blood.

“It starts with this — the exposure. Like exposure and resources is how that will happen. Hopefully, along the way as we’re coming out here and helping spread awareness about American football, holding camps like this, some kid is gonna be inspired to come to the States and come play on the professional level,” the 24-year-old wide receiver told Philstar.com.

The camp saw hundreds of participants coming from the Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and other countries.

“And who knows what that can turn into, right? You got PBA here, you know, PFL, you know what I mean? The potential is really limitless, the sky's the limit when it comes to this,” he said.

“But for now, it starts with the baby steps, being able to help out and give the resources that Filipinos need to be able to find success in the sport. I think figuring out the right way to do that is still in the works, but it starts with baby steps like this.”

Filipinos built for American football, too

The Super Bowl champion likewise stressed that Filipinos have what it takes to compete in the sport — both physically and mentally.

“They got it. They got it, right? I think that’s the nice thing for me, their foundation is there, their skills are there. It’s just that the little details that Cam and I are able to be out here like they like this,” he underscored.

“I think above all, they got the attitude to compete. They got that in them and you can’t teach that. You gotta have it in you,” he added.

But more than the physical tools, heart is also a big part of the Filipinos’ advantage.

“From a physical standpoint, I think we’re quick. That’s something that I take pride in my game. You’re not gonna catch me. So I think the natural quickness that Filipinos have, the natural strength that Filipinos have. Filipinos are strong, you can see it in our legs, right?” he said.

“Filipinos are naturally strong, but above everything, we got heart. We’ve got that in us and like I said earlier, that’s not something that is taught, that’s something that’s inbred in us, in our people and we just gotta find it. We have a warrior’s blood, we have a warrior’s spirit and that’s something that’s in all of us.”

He also emphasized that the Filipinos’ resilience is also a thing that gives Philippine athletes the edge.

“We talked about the resilience of the Filipino, the competitiveness in Filipinos like we’ve got it. I think that’s the testament of the rise of Filipinos in the NFL, the rise of Filipinos in professional sports,” he said.

“I think to be able to be a symbol, to be a figure, that like we can do it. Basketball ain’t the only way to make it big. That’s what it's about.”

Meanwhile, Remigio also acknowledged that while awareness is there, the lack of resources in the Philippines to hold camps is still an obstacle that needs to be hurdled.

“The awareness is here, I think one of the biggest things is just being able to have more resources. Some of the issues that we have been running into is the field space, being able to have field space for people to go practice,” he said.

“Those are very fundamental things that I think Cam and I are trying to figure out, like how we will be able to work with the BGCs, work with the Makatis, work with the Alabangs to be able to find field space and resources for people to be able to compete,” he added.

And, unlike basketball courts that could be seen everywhere, there are certain standards needed for American football.

“You see basketball courts everywhere. There’s a hoop somewhere, you’re gonna be able to find a hoop but it’s a little bit different when it comes to football and that’s a challenge that we’ve been trying to tackle and Cam has already gotten a head start on it, being able to find field space for kids and adults to be able to play.”