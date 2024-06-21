Japanese crowd darling replaced in VNL Manila leg lineup

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fans will unfortunately have to say goodbye to Japan volleyball darling Ran Takahashi as he was announced to be replaced in the team lineup in the ongoing Manila leg of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.

Takahashi, who is arguably the fan favorite among the supporters in Manila, was reportedly seen in the airport on Friday night, hours before Japan faces Netherlands in its second game of the leg.

]The Japan Volleyball Association on Twitter announced a roster change which puts Shoma Tomito in Takahashi’s place.

No official reason for Takahashi’s departure was announced.

Tomita is expected to be available for the Japan team against the Netherlands.

Japan has three games remaining in the VNL Manila leg as it has yet to secure their slot in the Final 8 of the tournament.

The fan-favorite squad will also be missing Takahashi for its weekend battles against France and the USA on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Japan is currently at 9-6 in the standings, coming off of a loss against Canada earlier this week.