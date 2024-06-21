Gonzales focuses on future challenges after JPGT Iloilo romp

MANILA, Philippines – Cailey Chanelle Gonzales’ stellar performance in the Junior PGT Iloilo Visayas Series is turning heads, marking the emergence of a young golfer with big dreams and the talent to match.

With Gonzales dominating the girls’ 10-12 age division in the regional series’ kickoff leg, her impressive showing underscores her potential to become a future golfing star.

“My immediate dream is to win an international competition,” shares the aspiring golfer, who is an incoming Grade 6 student at De La Salle-Zobel.

Her ultimate goal? To study in the US and compete with the world’s best golfers.

Dreaming big, her recent performance is a testament to her promise and potential.

At the demanding par-70 Iloilo Golf Club, Gonzales, 11, posted scores of 74 and 75, clinching a convincing 17-stroke victory in her category.

Buoyed by this remarkable showing, she has committed to playing in the first leg of the Bacolod swing slated June 24-27. However, she will skip the July 1-4 tournament to compete in the Junior World in San Diego, an annual gathering of the world’s leading young golfers and emerging talents.

“Because of my friends, I got to play with them,” says Gonzales, whose nickname is “CC” and who draws inspiration from golfing greats Yuka Saso and Rory McIlroy.

Last year, she placed third in the 9-10 division of the inaugural JPGT Series, which focused on the drive-chip-putt format. This year, the series has leveled up, offering full-length, stroke play tournaments across various age categories, starting with the three-leg Luzon series last month.

The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. continues to provide a developmental circuit for young golfers, aiming to hone their talent and skills while offering a platform to strengthen their mental game. The ICTSI-sponsored nationwide circuit, including a four-tournament joust in Mindanao, now spans 14 legs, spread over the country’s top championship courses, fostering young talents like Gonzales.

While it remains to be seen if she will reach her full potential, Gonzales is committed to the journey.

“Yes, I’ll play in Bacolod but only in the first tournament,” she confirms, focusing on her upcoming challenge in San Diego. Determined to reach the stars, Gonzales is a name to watch in local junior golf.

Gonzales’ journey is a story of hard work, determination and big dreams. With each swing, she moves closer to her goals, embodying the spirit of a true champion in the making.