^

Sports

Gonzales focuses on future challenges after JPGT Iloilo romp

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 11:52am
Gonzales focuses on future challenges after JPGT Iloilo romp
With Cailey Chanelle Gonzales dominating the girls’ 10-12 age division in the regional series’ kickoff leg, her impressive showing underscores her potential to become a future golfing star.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Cailey Chanelle Gonzales’ stellar performance in the Junior PGT Iloilo Visayas Series is turning heads, marking the emergence of a young golfer with big dreams and the talent to match.

With Gonzales dominating the girls’ 10-12 age division in the regional series’ kickoff leg, her impressive showing underscores her potential to become a future golfing star.

“My immediate dream is to win an international competition,” shares the aspiring golfer, who is an incoming Grade 6 student at De La Salle-Zobel. 

Her ultimate goal? To study in the US and compete with the world’s best golfers.

Dreaming big, her recent performance is a testament to her promise and potential.

At the demanding par-70 Iloilo Golf Club, Gonzales, 11, posted scores of 74 and 75, clinching a convincing 17-stroke victory in her category.

Buoyed by this remarkable showing, she has committed to playing in the first leg of the Bacolod swing slated June 24-27. However, she will skip the July 1-4 tournament to compete in the Junior World in San Diego, an annual gathering of the world’s leading young golfers and emerging talents.

“Because of my friends, I got to play with them,” says Gonzales, whose nickname is “CC” and who draws inspiration from golfing greats Yuka Saso and Rory McIlroy.

While it remains to be seen if she will reach her full potential, CC Gonzales is committed to the journey.
Pilinas Golf

Last year, she placed third in the 9-10 division of the inaugural JPGT Series, which focused on the drive-chip-putt format. This year, the series has leveled up, offering full-length, stroke play tournaments across various age categories, starting with the three-leg Luzon series last month.

The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. continues to provide a developmental circuit for young golfers, aiming to hone their talent and skills while offering a platform to strengthen their mental game. The ICTSI-sponsored nationwide circuit, including a four-tournament joust in Mindanao, now spans 14 legs, spread over the country’s top championship courses, fostering young talents like Gonzales.

While it remains to be seen if she will reach her full potential, Gonzales is committed to the journey.

“Yes, I’ll play in Bacolod but only in the first tournament,” she confirms, focusing on her upcoming challenge in San Diego. Determined to reach the stars, Gonzales is a name to watch in local junior golf.

Gonzales’ journey is a story of hard work, determination and big dreams. With each swing, she moves closer to her goals, embodying the spirit of a true champion in the making.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
National Age Group swim tilt slated this weekend

National Age Group swim tilt slated this weekend

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The first National Age Group Championships is set to kick off this weekend at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manil...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, Phoenix boys off to winning start

TNT, Phoenix boys off to winning start

12 hours ago
Talk ‘N Text, Phoenix and PBA Stalwarts ran away with convincing victories against separate counterparts to kick off...
Sports
fbtw
PAI age-group competition on today

PAI age-group competition on today

12 hours ago
The Philippine Aquatics, Inc. will host the 1st National Age Group Championships this weekend at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming...
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Former Terrafirma Dyip Javi Gomez de Liano has formalized his move to South Korea as he signed with the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition

Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
With a few weeks to go before the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), Gilas Pilipinas will face the Taiwan Mustangs...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reports: Lakers agree to coaching deal with TV analyst Redick

Reports: Lakers agree to coaching deal with TV analyst Redick

4 hours ago
J.J. Redick, an NBA television analyst for ESPN, has agreed to terms on a four-year deal to become the new head coach of the...
Sports
fbtw
Chiefsquad chalks up five-peat

Chiefsquad chalks up five-peat

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Arellano University’s mighty reign as NCAA kings and queens of cheerleading was extended to a fifth straight year after...
Sports
fbtw
Siakam, Pacers agree on $189 miliion deal

Siakam, Pacers agree on $189 miliion deal

12 hours ago
Pascal Siakam intends to sign a four-year, $189.5 million contract to remain with the Indiana Pacers when the NBA’s...
Sports
fbtw
Serde&ntilde;a sets pace in Fil-Am Jrs

Serdeña sets pace in Fil-Am Jrs

12 hours ago
David Charles Serdeña came through with birdies in two of the last three holes to finish with an opening one-over-par...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with