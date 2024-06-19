^

Batang PBA gets going today

The Philippine Star
June 19, 2024 | 12:00am
Batang PBA gets going today
Players selected from a series of Batang PBA clinics around the country last summer have been scattered into 10 teams and divided into two groups.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The next generation of PBA stars take the spotlight today as the Batang PBA 11-Under tournament gets going at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Players selected from a series of Batang PBA clinics around the country last summer have been scattered into 10 teams and divided into two groups.

Meralco headlines the cast in Group A with NLEX, NorthPort, Rain or Shine and Team Stalwarts. Group B is composed of San Miguel, Terrafirma, Talk ‘N Text, Phoenix and Team Greats.

A simple opening ceremony and parade is set at 9 a.m. after which the league will announce the six teams which will plunge into action in the 11-under category.

Another tournament confined to eight and nine-year-old kids will also be held simultaneously as well as a half-court play for seven-year-old kids.

Among the second-generation stalwarts to watch are Lewis Tenorio (San Miguel), Raymond Aguilar (Ginebra), Marcel Josiah (Blackwater) and Myles Lassiter (San Miguel), Xavier David Trillo (Meralco), Cameron Richard Wilson (Phoenix) and Robin Marcial (Ginebra).

