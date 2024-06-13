^

Sports

6 Filipino Teams qualify to grand finals of PUBG Mobile regional tiff

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 9:59am
6 Filipino Teams qualify to grand finals of PUBG Mobile regional tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Teams Harame BRO, PlayBook Esports, Exquisite Esports, Strangers Tribe Aeromacy (Stranger Esports in partnership with Tribe Aeromacy), Enigma MSI (Enigma in partnership with Misfit International) and 214xSIN (214 Esports in collaboration with SIN Esports) survived three weeks of rigorous PUBG Mobile rounds to secure their slot in the grand finals of the 2024 PUBG Mobile Challengers League-Southeast Asia (PMCL SEA) Summer Split.

Leading the Filipino teams is Philippine champions Harame BRO, which is seeded second after securing six chicken dinners in Week 3 alone, earning them the Best Team Performance of that week; while player Jholo "FEDERALES" Leon scored 54 and 52 kills to bag the Terminator of the Week award for Weeks 2 and 3.

Making the top 10 seeded teams are Strangers Tribe Aeromacy (fourth), invited team PlayBook Esports (fifth), as well as PMNC runner-ups 214xSIN (ninth) and Exquisite Esports (10th). 

Enigma MSI saw a poor Week 2 outing but managed to bounce back in Week Three to secure 15th seed and their slot to the Grand Finals at the expense of fellow Filipino team Dread Esports which was eliminated at 17th place.

The grand finals will begin on June 14 until June 16, with six matches a day to determine the champion of the SEA Challengers League that will earn a slot for the 2024 PUBG Mobile World Cup — which will be held as part of the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 86

11 hours ago
Jerry West, an iconic 1960s star guard for the Los Angeles Lakers who inspired the NBA logo, died Wednesday at age 86 (Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
San Miguel's Fajardo cops 10th PBA BPC plum

San Miguel's Fajardo cops 10th PBA BPC plum

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
For the 10th time, June Mar Fajardo hoisted the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award.
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws avert disaster vs Knights to finish 3rd in FilOil preseason cagefest

Tamaraws avert disaster vs Knights to finish 3rd in FilOil preseason cagefest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws blew a 17-point lead but came from behind and held on against the Letran Knights, 80-78,...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen thwart Bolts to even series at 2-2

Beermen thwart Bolts to even series at 2-2

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The PBA Philippine Cup finals is back to square one.
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, Arcilla breeze to quarters

Olivarez, Arcilla breeze to quarters

10 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez dispatched Lance Fernandez with ease, 6-1, 6-1, completing the quarterfinal cast in the Mayor Eric Olivarez...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sarines siblings sweep JPGT 11-14 crowns at Pinewoods

Sarines siblings sweep JPGT 11-14 crowns at Pinewoods

10 hours ago
After two unsuccessful attempts, the Sarines siblings finally demonstrated their dominant form, sweeping the titles in the...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas subdues Bi&ntilde;an; Quezon City nips Negros

Batangas subdues Biñan; Quezon City nips Negros

10 hours ago
Batangas unleashed a scoring spree to subdue Biñan, 79-72, last Tuesday and rev up its drive in the MPBL Sixth Season...
Sports
fbtw
Multiple Olympians

Multiple Olympians

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Since the Philippines joined the Olympics in 1924, the unofficial count is 419 athletes have represented the country.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons repeat as FilOil preseason champs

Maroons repeat as FilOil preseason champs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
For the second straight year, the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons reigned supreme in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with