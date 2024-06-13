6 Filipino Teams qualify to grand finals of PUBG Mobile regional tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Teams Harame BRO, PlayBook Esports, Exquisite Esports, Strangers Tribe Aeromacy (Stranger Esports in partnership with Tribe Aeromacy), Enigma MSI (Enigma in partnership with Misfit International) and 214xSIN (214 Esports in collaboration with SIN Esports) survived three weeks of rigorous PUBG Mobile rounds to secure their slot in the grand finals of the 2024 PUBG Mobile Challengers League-Southeast Asia (PMCL SEA) Summer Split.

Leading the Filipino teams is Philippine champions Harame BRO, which is seeded second after securing six chicken dinners in Week 3 alone, earning them the Best Team Performance of that week; while player Jholo "FEDERALES" Leon scored 54 and 52 kills to bag the Terminator of the Week award for Weeks 2 and 3.

Making the top 10 seeded teams are Strangers Tribe Aeromacy (fourth), invited team PlayBook Esports (fifth), as well as PMNC runner-ups 214xSIN (ninth) and Exquisite Esports (10th).

Enigma MSI saw a poor Week 2 outing but managed to bounce back in Week Three to secure 15th seed and their slot to the Grand Finals at the expense of fellow Filipino team Dread Esports which was eliminated at 17th place.

The grand finals will begin on June 14 until June 16, with six matches a day to determine the champion of the SEA Challengers League that will earn a slot for the 2024 PUBG Mobile World Cup — which will be held as part of the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.