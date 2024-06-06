^

Sports

FilOil cagefest completes playoff cast

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 8:29pm
FilOil cagefest completes playoff cast
Royce Alforque had 15 markers to go with four boards and three dimes for FEU.
FilOil EcoOil Sports

MANILA, Philippines -- The playoff cast of the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup is set.

The Far Eastern University Tamaraws punched their ticket to the preseason tilt's quarterfinals after escaping the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 79-72, Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

FEU stamped the final ticket of the UAAP bracket with the win.

Veejay Pre spearheaded the victors with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Royce Alforque added 15 markers to go with four boards and three dimes.

The Tamaraws led by as much as 19 points, 66-47, early on in the final canto before UST unleashed an 11-0 run capped by a floater by Nic Cabanero to pull the Tigers to within eight, 58-66.

The two teams traded baskets, before Jorrick Bautista, Mo Konateh and Janrey Pasaol put the finishing touches.

Cabanero paced UST with 17 points, followed by Forthsky Padrigao with 15.

The Morayta-based squad bagged the third seed in the UAAP group, with the University of the East coming up fourth after the eliminations.

In the NCAA bracket, Mapua University and San Beda University are also headed to the quarterfinals after the Red Lions scored a crucial 73-70 win over the Arellano Chiefs.

James Payosing led San Beda with 19 markers, as his late free throws iced the game for the reigning NCAA champions.

The Red Lions had a seven-point advantage, 70-63, with 1:44 to go after a layup by Payosing.

Arellano then uncorked a 7-1 blitz capped by a T-Mc Ongotan layup to cut the lead to one, 70-71, with eight ticks to go.

Payosing was fouled on the other end, and he sank both free throws.

Ongotan hoisted a 3-pointer with time winding down, which missed.

Bryan Sajonia backstopped Payosing with 16 and six. He was the only other Red Lion who finished in double digits.

Ongotan led Arellano with 20.

The Letran Knights also locked up the top spot of their bracket after the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals held on against the Benilde Blazers, 75-70.

King Gurtiza had 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

No Benilde player had more than 10 points, as Ian Torres led the Blazers with nine.

The Lyceum Pirates also ended their season on a high note with a 74-70 victory over Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers.

The National University Bulldogs likewise drubbed the La Salle Green Archers, 81-52.

In the quarterfinals, which will start on Saturday, the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons will take on Mapua. Benilde will be facing FEU, while Letran will battle UE. La Salle and San Beda will figure in a battle of collegiate champions.

Those who will win their respective quarterfinal matches will go into the semifinals on Sunday.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE

FILOIL ECOOIL
