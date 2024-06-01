^

Bumina-ang grinds way to $100,000 ONE Championship contract

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 3:45pm
Carlo Bumina-ang
ONE FC

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Carlo Bumina-ang earned a six-figure ONE Fighting Championship contract after forcing opponent Chayan Oorzhak to submit in the second round of their bout Friday night.

“The Bull” earned a $100,000 ONE FC contract as he dominated Oorzhak in their match at ONE Friday Fights 65 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand.

Bumina-ang showcased his power in the match. After Oorzhak shot for a takedown, the 30-year-old Filipino took the Mongolian’s neck and locked in a deep ninja choke.

The submission hold then forced Oorzhak to tap at the 2:39 mark of the second round.

“I’m so happy to get the finish today. This is my fourth finish at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, I’m so grateful,” he said after the match.

Aside from the contract, he also brought home a $10,000 performance bonus.

The Team Lakay stalwart has won his fifth straight match, with all but his second bout going into decision.

Team Lakay lauded Bumina-ang, as they celebrated the fighter’s feat of being the first Filipino to gain a ONE Championship contract via the ONE Lumpinee.

“[He] earned this life-changing moment with no ABC. Behind the confetti of winning are sacrifices, frustrations and pains [as well as] rock-solid will, team, people who are true in pushing you up, attitude, unparalleled dedication to the craft and blazing determination to achieve,” Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao said.

“Thank you. When you are committed and true, nothing can silence result. God is great.”

