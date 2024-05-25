Guiao, Romeo patch things up

MANILA, Philippines -- Water under the bridge.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said that the tiff with San Miguel Beerman Terrence Romeo is over, as the spitfire guard already apologized to him for a late 3-pointer in Game 3 of their PBA Philippine Cup semis series.

The fiery coach took offense on Romeo’s late triple in Game 3 of their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series.

With San Miguel holding a 114-107 lead, Romeo launched a trey with four seconds remaining to set the final score, 117-107.

Guiao voiced his frustration on Romeo after the game, calling it disrespectful.

The veteran mentor called for “basic respect” from the explosive guard, who scored 13 points in the contest.

After the series-clinching Game 4 win by San Miguel, Guiao told reporters that Romeo apologized to him before the game.

“I accepted his apologies already, so the talk is over. All is well,” he said in Filipino.

“We move forward after that. He approached me before the game, and that is what’s important,” he added.

“It is not something you carry for a long time. I accepted the apology so it’s over.”

The Beermen stamped their ticket to the All-Filipino finals after storming back from 19 points down against Rain or Shine.

The defending champions are waiting for the winner of the other semifinal series between Meralco and Barangay Ginebra.